Highland 4-H Club holds achievement day

Event slated for Interlakes Rodeo July 22-23

Another 4-H year has almost come and gone.

Highland 4-H club is holding their achievement day at Interlakes Rodeo grounds on July 22-23, starting at 10 a.m. with horse and continuing with beef. On Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. will be sheep, swine, rabbit, poultry, cloverbuds and food.

Our 64th annual show and sale week is approaching fast again at Williams Lake stockyards. 4665 Cattle Dr. Dates are Aug. 4-8. Auction night is Monday, Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Please come and support your local 4-H club.

New fishing dock floated in 108 Mile Lake

Highland 4-H Club. (Ashley Funke photo - submitted)
