Highland 4-H members couldn’t get together as usual because of COVID-19 but it was a successful year overall. (photo submitted)

Highland 4-H celebrates another successful year

62nd annual 4-H auction was another success.

Another Highland 4-H year accomplished!

Achievement day was a great success: well done to all my fellow members.

A big thank you to all the judges who judged achievement day: Shelly, Bill, Jamie Taisa, Ty, Gwen and Mark.

Also, a thank you to heavy PDG Equipment Ltd. for providing bottled drinks and bagged snacks.

Our 62nd annual 4-H auction was another success. We would like to thank all the buyers for supporting 4-H members.

Winners from the Highland draw are: Cindy Lauriente, $500 gift card for Save On Foods; Tracy Puffer, $300 gift card for Save On Foods;

Eric Cameron, $150 lottery scratch tickets; Deanna Brennan, Fitbit Inspire; and Nina Bates, Google Home Mini.

Congratulations!

The next Highland 4-H club meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.

Again, a job well done and another big thank you for everyone’s support.

