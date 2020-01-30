High Tea proceeds go to Australia Wildfire Relief

‘I think we all have deep empathy for what’s going on in Australia’

The 100 Mile Nordics spent an afternoon skiing and sipping tea for the eighth annual High Tea event on Jan. 25.

“It’s always such a great time,” said Karen Johnson, a Nordics member. “It was a fun afternoon.”

According to Johnson, the main goal of the event was to connect residents, making it easier to find a partner to enjoy the sport of skiing or snowshoeing. As well, the event aimed to gain exposure for the lodge and its trails. In past years the event excluded men, instead, it was open to everyone.

“I preferred it to be open,” said Johnson. “If men wanted to come, they could. It was lovely to have that diversity.”

The range of the turnout was from children to women and men over 60. Though the majority was older, there was still a handful of younger kids. The event had over 60 people in attendance.

“Often the mid-winter season can be not as exciting, so we wanted to bring some life into the season and in town,” said Johnson. “It was a great opportunity to get people up there and see what we have to offer.”

As a tradition, the event called for fascinators, fancy hats and pearls.

“Not everyone dresses up, but it’s a fun way to get people involved,” said Johnson.

A $5 minimum donation was required to attend the event. Johnson said the event raised around $600 after expenses. In light of the Australian wildfires, the proceeds will be donated to Australian Wildfire Relief.

“It always impresses me how generous our community is,” said Johnson. “I think we all have deep empathy for what’s going on in Australia. We felt it deeply in our own way during the 2017 wildfires and it seemed like the right timing and a good cause to support at this time.”

The event included a raffle of prizes donated from local businesses. As well as everything from tea to baked goods, cups and silverware are supplied by donation, usually from club members.

“When the businesses heard the event was for the Australian Wildfire Relief, they were even more willing to support,” said Johnson. “The community is so generous.”

