Heritage church service held in 108 Mile Ranch

Rev. Jo Ann Hinter held a joint church service last Sunday at the 100 Mile Heritage Chapel.

About 31 people from her two congregations – St. Timothy’s Anglican Church in 100 Mile and St. Peter’s in Williams Lake – attended the “soul-filling” services, which included a full Anglican Eucharist, Hinter said. They also brought in their own pianist for the services.

“It went really well,” she said. “We totally enjoyed it. The acoustics are marvellous. We would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Hinter said they plan to return next fall and use the chapel as often as they can for joint services. Hinter provides services two Sundays a month in Williams Lake, two in 100 Mile and one in Alexis Creek.

Stalemate at 108 Mile Hall

The 108 Mile Ranch Community Association and 108 Mile Lions remain in a stalemate regarding the use of the Lions Den as a shared space within the 108 Mile Community Hall.

Cariboo Regional District Al Richmond, who represents 108 Mile and Lac La Hache, said the Lions have agreed to meet for mediation on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

At issue is the RCA’s request – made in July – that the Lions “share” their 1,000-sq. ft “Lion’s Den” or lower hall, by renting it out to other community groups. The Lions claim they are being evicted from the space after having exclusive access for 40 years. The RCA, which runs the hall on behalf of 108 Mile taxpayers, argues it needs more revenue and the space should be used more than once a month for meetings. The Lions would still have access to the space – they would just have to book ahead – as well as storage for their belongings.

The RCA currently has about $30,000 in its account and a growing list of capital projects. The community hall needs a new roof, as well as improvements to outdoor building envelope and septic issues. The RCA board will receive $28,000 this year from the CRD for heat, lighting, water and utilities. For more info or to get involved, the RCA meets the second Wednesday of every month.

108 Mile Beach

The Greenbelt Commission is watching the weather to determine when it will close the access to Main Beach. While the beach caretaker’s contract ends Sept. 15, the Commission will decide if it will keep the gate open longer, especially if warm weather holds. Boats can continue to launch from West Beach.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing to improve the trail around 108 Mile Lake. The grade has been reduced slightly at the end of West Beach while a section near Third Beach has also been improved. The trail near Annaham Crescent is the next in line.

Tree fall

Winter is coming and the 108 Greenbelt Commission hopes it can finally do some thinning and debris clean-out in three forested sections of the 108 Mile Greenbelt. CRD director Al Richmond said they have contracted a small mechanical harvester to do the work, which has been on the books for the past three years.

The aim is to thin out trees in the area behind Donsleequa, previously done in 2003, as well as three other sections – two of which have never been done. The areas require small mechanical harvesters because they are too big to do by hand and horse logging does too much damage to the environment.

Bears are back

The bears are back in town so make sure you lock up your garbage and pick the fruit off your trees. A mama with three cubs and another mama with one cub have been spotted regularly in the community. Remember, we live in their environment and it’s up to us to be respectful and put away attractants to ensure they don’t get habituated and put down.

Let’s eat

The Eatery celebrated a soft opening in 108 Mile Ranch Monday night with a full house.

Poulomi Chakroborty, who runs the restaurant with her husband Jason Poetschke, said they were overwhelmed by the response and community support. The couple have relocated their restaurant from 100 Mile House to the former Hangar/Wheel Room by the South Cariboo Regional Airport. The move required extensive renovations, including a new roof.

“It was a great success,” Chakroborty said. “Thank you to everyone for showing up. It was a lot of work but it came together.”

Poetschke said he expects the restaurant will do well in the 108 as there aren’t any other dinner options in the community. The restaurant will be open seven days a week and the couple say they are also planning to open a lounge and catering area.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House