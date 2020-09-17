Helping hands

newsroom@100milefreepress.net
The school year started smoothly but educators warn parents and students not to become complacent.
Adam Ross Kilpatrick is wanted for various offences
More than 60 horses competed in the Titanium Gold Pioneer Endurance Race.
Residents without a regular primary care provider will benefit
The South Cariboo Regional Airport was the victim of three separate cyberattacks last month.
Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus
Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging
Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers
Incident took place in July
Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016
BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized
MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election
The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs
Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday
The total number of cases within the region is now at 486
Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed
The announcement comes as daily cases of COVID-19 surpass 100