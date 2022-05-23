Hello Games asks people to plan ahead

Hospice invites people to consider their wishes in the results of incapacitation

Writing your wishes down for your loved ones is the best way to make your voice heard if you become medically incapacitated.

To learn more, drop by the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society’s Hello Games on May 26 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. at Creekside Seniors Centre. The games encourage people to start thinking about and sharing their plans for advanced care.

“If something happens to you and you’re not able to speak for yourself, people will know what your wishes are for your medical care,” said Hospice executive director Tracy Haddow. “(The games) get people having a conversation and thinking about what’s important to them.”

The games will feature certain scenarios, with groups asked various questions about their preferences in specific situations.

These conversations are important, Haddow said, especially if you or a loved one ends up in a coma or is unable to communicate. These wishes aren’t carved in stone, Haddow added, and should be updated every few years.

“By the time people are an adult making their own decisions, it’s time to really start thinking about this. Nobody knows when an accident could happen,” Haddow said.

Due to limited space Haddow said pre-registration is required by calling the hospice at 250-395-7680. There is no fee to attend this event, which is open to all ages. Refreshments will be served.



