Cameron Lang (from left) attends Heavy Metal Rocks in Williams Lake with his father Scotty Lang and brother Casey Lang back when they were in high school. (Photo submitted)

Cameron Lang (from left) attends Heavy Metal Rocks in Williams Lake with his father Scotty Lang and brother Casey Lang back when they were in high school. (Photo submitted)

Heavy Metal Rocks prepares alumni for professional world

Casey Lang got a new perspective from the class

Casey Lang had already logged a few hours on different “chunks of iron” when he signed up for the Heavy Metal Rocks program at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, more for enjoyment and networking.

He didn’t realize the program, which he took in 2013, would give him a perspective and new ideas for the future of the family business.

“I was born in the seat of a machine and been operating one my whole life,” said Lang, who was raised in 100 Mile House and followed in his father’s footsteps, working in construction. “I learned a couple of tricks from the older trainers who were there, so that was nice.”

Usually offered once a year, the program gives students – after hours of in-classroom training – the chance to operate a wide range of heavy-duty machinery. This includes excavators, water trucks, forestry equipment and mining machinery which they all try using over the course of a weekend in a quarry near Williams Lake.

Lang said he got a couple of great references for local mines and mills through the program. The real value, though, was getting the chance to experience what a large busy professional workplace was like, as he’d been used to a smaller “mom-and-pop” type company.

“There were 30 of us running around with 20 chunks of iron moving so you had to move at a more professional level with more safety precautions. That definitely suited me up for the next step of the company,” Lang said.

Today, Lang is operations manager for Scotty’s Power Digging, where he’s in charge of a five-man crew, every piece of heavy machinery they use and overseeing every job they do from start to finish.

READ MORE: HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Peter Skene Ogden

Lang said the program is a great way for Peter Skene Ogden students to get a sense of the industry and decide if they’d like to pursue a career in it. They’ll come out smarter with job opportunities on the table, he added.

Now that he’s established in the industry, Lang said he leapt at the chance in 2019 to give back by lending equipment and personnel to the program for a 100 Mile House event at the 61 Mile Gravel Pit.

He even came out to offer some training himself coming full circle. Lang said there was a great learning curve for everyone involved with the first 100 Mile House version of Heavy Metal Rocks for both the students and the owner-operators.

Although the event has been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19, Lang said he plans to attend the next one in 2022 with new equipment, as their company has since grown.

“When I started Heavy Metal Rocks, as a teenager, we were just a small company and now that I’m older and part of it and running it, we are bigger. That’s what Heavy Metal Rocks showed me, is how a bigger company and operation runs both in terms of safety and efficiency,” Lang said.

“As it worked for me when I was younger and how great it set me up, I just felt like doing the same thing for other people.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Today Casey Lang is operations manager for his family’s company Scotty’s Power Digging and runs a crew of five workers in the South Cariboo. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Today Casey Lang is operations manager for his family’s company Scotty’s Power Digging and runs a crew of five workers in the South Cariboo. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Today Casey Lang is operations manager for his family’s company Scotty’s Power Digging and runs a crew of five workers in the South Cariboo. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Today Casey Lang is operations manager for his family’s company Scotty’s Power Digging and runs a crew of five workers in the South Cariboo. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
Tapping sap: Birch trees offer tonic water

Just Posted

Cameron Lang (from left) poses with his brothers Casey Lang and Colton Lang and their father Scotty Lang while volunteering at 100 Mile’s first Heavy Metal Rocks program in 2019. (Photo submitted)
Heavy Metal Rocks prepares alumni for professional world

Casey Lang got a new perspective from the class

Barb Brown with the sap she has collected from the birch trees on her Canim Lake property. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Tapping sap: Birch trees offer tonic water

Local couple find refreshing hobby

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
South Cariboo directors drive home need for road repairs

South Cariboo Joint Committee to seek help across the region.

Velós Pontinen puts the finishing touches on the windows and siding on the gable ends at the 70 Mile House Community Hall. The outdoor upgrades are moving along smoothly in the warm spring-like weather. (Ken Alexander photo)
Community hall taking shape in 70 Mile House

Ken Alexander 70 Mile column

BC Wildfire Service personnel are on site of a blaze across from Churn Creek.
UPDATED: BC Wildfire Service battling blaze across from Churn Creek

The 64-hectare fire is believed to be human-caused.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Samandeep Singh Gill was acquitted last month on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder after a B.C. Supreme Court judge excluded evidence that was key to the prosecution’s case. (RCMP)
B.C. murder cases in jeopardy as accused killer walks free, police slammed for ignoring law

The case revealed IHIT’s ‘egregious’ policy of not complying with search and seizure law, says B.C. Supreme Court judge

Francois Joseph Gauthier has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possessing a loaded, restricted firearm without an authorized license. (Twitter/AlexBC997)
51-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in Coal Harbour shooting

Francois Joseph Gauthier will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids pose a risk to drivers in the province, according to results of a new UBC study led by Dr. Jeff Brubacher. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Researchers identify the most dangerous prescriptions for B.C. drivers

It appears that antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids increase crash risks by up to 35%, according to a new study

Interior Health declared an outbreak at the Orchard Haven long-term care facility, attached to the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
Outbreak declared at Similkameen long-term care facility

Interior Health announced that a resident and staff member have tested positive

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)
Corvette clocked at 243 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla

A Traffic Services officer was shocked when his radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the speed limit

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

Most Read