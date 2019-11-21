The 100 Mile Lions Club presented the South Cariboo Health Foundation with $10,000 on Nov. 14. Max Winkelman photo.

Health Foundation receives $10,000 prior to Starry Nights kick-off

Starry Nights will take place on Nov. 22 after Santa Claus parade

The South Cariboo Health Foundation’s (SCHF) efforts to fundraise for the urology outreach program at the 100 Mile District General Hospital got off to a massive start after the 100 Mile House Lions Club donated $10,000 on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The 100 Mile Lions made the donation because it’s important to keep as much care in 100 Mile as possible, says 100 Mile House Lions president Val Clemont.

“We need to be able to have this kind of facility for our people who can’t travel out of town all the time.”

The recent Lions auction fundraiser was amazing and now they’re giving it back, says Clemont.

In total, the SCHF is looking to raise $21,000 for a high-tech cystoscope and a urology cart with the help of their annual Starry Nights fundraiser, where the hospital is lit up in Christmas lights, which kicks off on Nov. 22.

They’ll set up at 6 p.m. with the actual event, happening after the Santa Claus parade, at about 7 p.m., according to SCHF public relations and fundraising co-ordinator Brenda Devine

“We provide hot chocolate and some cookies, some treats and all that kind of thing.”

They’ll have the residents from Fischer Place and Mill Site down and families with kids will show up after the parade, says Devine.

“It goes rather quickly only because of the weather. We don’t want people just sitting for too long.”

Santa and the fire department, as well as some kids from the skating club, will also attend, says Devine.

Donating $50 will make you a “health star,” says Devine.

“It is just a way of showing people that their donations will go towards this fundraiser,” says Devine. “Any denomination is welcome.”

People who wish to donate can drop off a cheque or cash at either reception at the hospital (the community side or the emergency side.

The Starry Nights fundraiser runs until the end of January when they turn the lights out again.

Devine emphasizes that any funds raised in 100 Mile stay in 100 Mile.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

