Health foundation purchases bladder scanner

100 Mile District General Hospital staff including Chelsea Mahovlich (front left), Olivia Hay, Lisa Vogelsanger, Kathleen Osborne and manager Shaylene Guilliman (back left) were happy to accept a new bladder scanner from the South Cariboo Health Foundation's fundraising coordinator Brenda Devine, vice-chair Richard Bullen and director Donna Barnett. The device, held in Vogelsanger's hand, is designed to monitor the amount of urine in a patient's bladder using ultrasound technology. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile District General Hospital workers Olivia Hay and Lisa Vogelsanger show off the hospital's new bladder scanner, purchased by the South Cariboo Health Foundation. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The South Cariboo Health Foundation has purchased a brand new bladder scanner for 100 Mile District General Hospital.

The device, roughly the size of a grocery store scanner gun, uses ultrasound waves to monitor the quantity of urine in a patient.

Shaylene Gulliman, manager of clinical operations, said such information can be key to determining proper care for the hospital’s home and community clients.

“We need the nurses to be able to assess urinary function in the home to assess whether patients should go to the emergency department or the issue can be handled in the home,” Guilliman said. “It’s important to have a device like this because we can prevent emergency room visits if we get ahead of the issue.”

Brenda Devine, the foundation’s public relations and fundraiser coordinator, said the device cost $18,000. The foundation used money left over from last year’s Starry Nights Campaign, which raised more than $50,000.

Devine said every department at the hospital puts devices on a wish list that is given to the foundation. Based on need, she said the directors select an item to purchase. Over the years, Devine said they’ve purchased equipment for every department within the hospital.

“These are not cheap pieces of equipment but they’re all really important,” Devine said. “As Shaylene said, they’re taking the bladder scanner out to all these different clients throughout the area.”

This fall, the foundation celebrates 20 years of fundraising for the hospital. Devine said she’s in the midst of planning a special event to mark the occasion, which will be announced soon.

“We’re really appreciative of what this community does to help us fundraise for this hospital,” Devine said. “I know everyone in the hospital appreciates what we do.”



