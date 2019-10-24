Have your chimney cleaned for cold season

Gisele Poliseno’s regular correspondence for the North Green Lake and Watch Lake area

It is the time of year that the Watch Lake North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (WLNGLVFD) would like to remind everyone who uses a fireplace and/or wood stove for heating, to have his or her chimney cleaned. This will eliminate the build-up of creosote in the lining of your chimney and reduce the risk of chimney fires.

Watch Lake Community Association

The association would like your input on how to utilize our community hall. It is currently used for weddings, receptions, meetings, a group playing darts but we would like to see more activities. If you have any suggestions in regards to this, please contact Dimps Horn at 250-456-7741 or the writer at 250-395-9082. We have a beautiful hall and it would be wonderful to have ideas from the community on how we can use it all the time.

Watch Lake Community Hall

If you would like to rent the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-together, meetings and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330. She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Special wishes

Belated birthday wishes to Gord Silljer for Oct. 11 from his lovely wife Donna and all his friends. Hope you had a wonderful day.

Bubbly birthday wishes go to Vito Burtini for Oct. 25 and Ken Brennan for Oct. 31.

Happy wedding anniversary to Lawrence and Helen Eagle on Nov. 2.

Calendar

– The WLNGLVFD has fire practice every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

– The WLNGLVFD Auxiliary next meeting will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 am at the Shorty Horn Memorial Fire Hall (Hall #1).

– The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the WLCH. Social at 7 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30.

– The WL&DWI meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH; meeting commencing at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch. New members are welcome.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.

