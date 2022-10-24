Haunted House returns to PSO this fall

Ghouls and ghosts of all ages are invited to the 2023 Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Haunted House.

After a two-year hiatus, this Halloween tradition returns, organized by the 2023 grad committee for Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. Fundraising co-ordinator Gwen Scott said this will be the newly formed grad committee’s first fundraising event.

“We wanted to do a haunted house that’s not too scary for the younger kids but maybe a little scary for the older kids,” Scott said. “This year we’re also going to have some Halloween activities including a cupcake walk, a ring toss with glow necklaces, some Halloween mystery boxes and a fish pond.”

Scott said they’ve also asked FreshCo and Save-On-Foods for a donation of hotdogs, drinks and chips so they can run a small concession on-site. The fee to enter the Haunted House will be $3 for just the Haunted House and $5 for five tickets you can use at each of their other activities.

For Elias Moore, raising money to help pay for grad celebrations is just a fringe benefit. Moore said he has fond memories of attending the Haunted House as a child and being absolutely terrified with his buddies.

“It’s a tradition. I remember being a kid and going to the grad haunted house. It was fun, you’d go out with all your buddies and it was scary,” Moore said.

Now that he’s on the other end of the mask, Moore said it’s a little weird to be the one doing the scaring. He realizes a lot of what used to scare him isn’t so scary in the light of the day but he’s determined to give those who attend the same experience he had.

“When you’re younger where there are bodies and stuff jumping at you so it’s pretty scary,” Moore said. “It gives you some memories you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

This year Scott said the Haunted House will take place in PSO’s cafeteria area and not the gymnasium. Despite the change, she is confident Moore and the other 20 grads putting the Haunted House together will put on a good show.

Scott said children are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes if they want to get into the spirit. Moore encourages parents to come out and support the grads.

“It’s funny to scare your kids,” Moore said with a smile.



