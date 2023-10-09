Harvest Fair coming to 108 Mile Heritage Site

This new fair will replace the usual Christmas Market held at the 108 Mile Heritage Site

The 100 Mile House & District Historical Society is gearing up to run its inaugural 108 Heritage Site Harvest Family Fair.

Set for Saturday, Oct. 28, at the 108 Mile Heritage Site the Halloween and fall-themed event will be free to enjoy. Kelly Carnochan, society president, said they’re trying it out as an alternative to the Christmas Market the society has organized in the past.

“This is our first one and hopefully it will be successful and we can do bigger and better next year,” Carnochan said. “We usually do a Christmas fair but quite a few of our vendors are getting up there in age, so it’s too cold for them. We thought we’d do a fall one and hopefully, we’ll get a beautiful sunny day with lots of beautiful colours.”

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Carnochan said there will be several events for children and up to 30 local vendors selling baking, jams and other homemade products. Each vendor will also be giving out candy to children, while the society will be providing caramel apples.

“We’re celebrating Halloween so we’re encouraging kids to dress up in their costumes,” Carnochan said.

Prizes will be given out for the best Halloween costumes for children and adults, cake decorating with a Halloween theme, preserves, best pet during the pet parade and a colouring contest held throughout October for ages three to 12. Carnochan said children will each get a pumpkin to paint and decorate, courtesy of a donation from Desert Hills Ranch.

“We decided against carving because we don’t want anyone getting cut. We all got to play with weapons when we were little but the new kids can’t play with weapons,” Carnochan said.

For adults, there will be a chili cook-off taking place throughout the event in addition to a cake decorating contest. Music for the event will be provided by Rob Fry and New Age Entertainment.

As evening approaches Carnochan said there will be a bonfire set up to keep people warm along with a few ghost stories. She noted that the 108 Mile Ghost Tours will be taking place after the fair and the ghost stories will help people get in the mood.

Carnochan said that anyone wanting to take part in the market as a vendor can reach out to Marianne Lawrence at 250-845-8017.

