Fairy princess Lily Freeman with Paul Litzenberger. Diana Forster photos.

Halloween enjoyed in the Interlakes area

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Princesses and butterflies and at least one pirate enjoyed Interlakes Community Centre’s (ICC) Halloween party on Oct. 31, which included great food and goodie bags.

With cookie decorating, cakewalks and a haunted house, the children wore themselves out before the event culminated in a fireworks show supervised by Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department.

Massage

Call 250-593-4869 to book your half-hour foot massage between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 19 at the ICC.

Potluck and Gift Exchange

Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre’s (MSCEC) free Christmas Potluck and Gift Exchange starts at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Turkey and ham are provided but guests should bring a side dish or dessert. The gift should be valued at $15 and marked male, female or unisex.

Space is limited so tickets must be reserved by Nov. 30. Call 604-454-4058 or e-mail gandt1959@gmail.com.

Note that the annual Kids’ Space Christmas Pageant/Potluck Dinner is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14 at the ICC.

Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes will be assembled and delivered from the ICC on December 22. Anyone who needs some help this Christmas, or knows someone who does, should call Donna Jarvis at 250-593- 4541.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Nov. 16.

– The Bridge Lake Photo Group workshop is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the ICC.

– The Bridge Lake Fair annual general meeting starts at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at the Carroll residence. All those who paid entry fees on Aug. 19 are entitled to vote.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at the ICC.

– The Four Lakes Art Show & Sale at the MSCEC is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

 

Thalia Rajala as a cow with her one-year-old monkey, Caleb.

