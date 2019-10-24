Halloween celebration coming up in Lone Butte

Al Jones’ regular correspondence for the Lone Butte area

There will be a Halloween celebration at the Lone Butte Community Hall (LBCH) starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The free Halloween celebration continues to grow in popularity every year, thanks to the volunteers of the Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association (LBHLCA), Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department (LBVFD) and a BC Gaming Grant. There will be trunker treating in the parking lot, pumpkin carving, free hot dogs with hot chocolate, there will be a fire in the new fire pit, a costume parade for the little ones, and the event will conclude with fireworks supervised by the LBVFD.

Other LBHLCA upcoming events of note include the popular Lone Butte Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LBCH and the free Community Christmas dinner on Dec. 8 also at the LBCH. If you enjoy any or all of the free family events including Easter and Lone Butte Rocks, be sure to attend the LBHLCA Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the LBCH. There will be wine and cheese at the AGM and a good turnout is needed to qualify for the continued support from BC Gaming grants.

Lone Butte 4-H club

The Lone Butte 4-H club will be hosting a meet and greet for returning and new members for the 2020 registration at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the LBCH.

Anyone who would like more information can contact Heidi at 250-395-6039 or 250-706-1476. The 4-H club was unable to paint the cemetery fence this summer due to all the rain but will try again next spring when the weather permits.

Horse Lake Elementary School

The Book Fair will be held on the week of Oct. 21 and parent-teacher interviews will be held on the week of Nov. 4 this year. Oct. 25 is a Pro D day.

The Horse Lake School PAC will be holding it’s next meeting on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11:30 a.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

