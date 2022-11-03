Halloween 2022

Brian McGlashan (L) of the High Ground Cafe in Lone Butte and his twin, Crystal Adams. (Photo submitted)

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery - Brian McGlashan (L) and Crystal Adams on Halloween. (Photo submitted)

The Lone Butte Fire Department setting up for the fireworks display at the Trunk or Treat Halloween event at the Lone Butte Community Hall. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Michelle Brown was not sure what she had signed up for with Trunk or Treat but was enjoying herself. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Amanda Dykstra and Cookie Monster were on hand to greet the trick-or-treaters at Trunk or Treat at the Lone Butte Community Hall on Monday. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lea Nora looked warm and cozy in her puppy costume at the Lone Butte Community Hall Halloween event with her parents, Dylan and Samantha Bertram. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

High Ground Cafe in Lone Butte had a whimsical display with a pink unicorn (Jodi Thomas) and a lookalike to owner Brian McGlashan (Crystal Adams) on the left. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The fire pits were popular as the evening progressed at Trunk or Treat in Lone Butte. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Roger Tourand (left), Hazel Stewart, Hannah Tourand, Roni Krahn, Nora Krahn and Emma Krahn enjoy the fire at Monday’s Trunk or Treat in Lone Butte. (Fiona Grisswell photos - 100 Mile Free Press)

Waiting for the fireworks at Trunk or treat In Lone Butte Halloween night. Sophie Mcafee (L), Walker Williams, Jase Forrest, Dawson Williams, Amy Kidsey, Cameron Mcafee, Ivy Kibsey, Mya Rose Kibsey. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The White Cane Club held their annual Halloween sale at the Cedar Crest Thrift shop on Sunday. Karen Mellor (L), Sharon Dye, Marilyn Vinson, Sharon Volpiana, Andy Paddison, Louise Greenwood, Jim Vinson and Lori Fry. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Joyce Bueckert got to see all the costumes as she manned the door at the Creekside Community Seniors Centre Halloween Potluck on Sunday. (Fiona Grisswell photos - 100 Mile Free Press)

Creativity and humour were on display in the costumes worn by the seniors at the Creekside Community Seniors Centre’s Halloween Potluck. Jailbird - Dot Verboom. Dr. Strapadicktomes - Sylvia Wilson, Bird lady - Sharon Ellermann. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Irene (L) and Kai Rasmussen made a great Mr and Mrs Dracula. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A giraffe and a minion came to try their luck at the Halloween bingo on Sunday afternoon at the 100 Mile House Community Hall. Amber Gruening (L) and Zanna Fearnley. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The tooth fairy (Anita Edlund)left, and her friend the sparkly bird (Marlene Cleave). (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Vickie Clarke’s sorceress costume and staff were amazing. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lorraine Lewis attended the Halloween bingo as a medieval lady. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Gandalf the Gray (Karen Richardson) showed up at the Halloween bingo on Sunday. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

There were costumes of all sorts on display at the Halloween bingo at the 100 Mile House Community Hall. Nurse - Susan Pellerin, Ghostbuster - Austin Paztwald, Deer - Karen Pellerin, she Devil - Karen friend(Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The nun and the vampire (Val and Roy Azevedo) came out for an afternoon of bingo at the 100 Mile Community Hall on Sunday.