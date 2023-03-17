Guides learn value of friendship, survival at sleepover

The 100 Mile Girl Guides celebrated World Thinking Day in February by singing Thunderation, a classic guides camping song, in the tunnel beneath Highway 97. World Thinking Day is held to remember the founders of the Girl Guides organization Lord Robert Baden-Powell and his sister Lady Agnes Baden-Powell. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Sparks members Octavia Connell and Jace Code attended World Thinking Day in 100 Mile House last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile Sparks unit include Payton McNeil (left), Athena Connell, Octavia Connell, Jace Code and Lexie Faulkner. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile Girl Guides program is led by volunteers like leader Bernice Enns and consists of just over 40 girls ages five to 17. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lexie Faulkner carries a flag during the 100 Mile Girl Guides’ celebration of World Thinking Day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile Girl Guides celebrated World Thinking Day last week by singing Thunderation, a classic guides camping song, in the tunnel beneath Highway 97. World Thinking Day is held to remember the founders of the Girl Guides organization Lord Robert Baden-Powell and his sister Lady Agnes Baden-Powell. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alyza Smith watches as her quesadilla cooks on a Buddy Burner she made out of an old tin can. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Georgia Gent tends to a quesadilla cooking on a Buddy Burner at a sleepover organized by the 100 Mile Girl Guides. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) After her Girl Guides used their Buddy Burner, 100 Mile Girl Guides leader Bernice Enns carefully extinguished each burner. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) After her Girl Guides used their Buddy Burner, 100 Mile Girl Guides leader Bernice Enns carefully extinguished each burner. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Girl Guides recently put their camping skills to the test.

The girls participated in a sleepover, held at the Horse Lake Road Training Centre. The sleepover was designed to get the guides used to the rhythm and skills of camping in the bush. The girls learned how to cook food, make fires and tie knots. Girl Guide Alyza Smith said she enjoyed the chance to hang out with her friends, away from her three “annoying brothers.”

“I really like it. I’ve made a lot of friends here and they like my personality,” Alyza, 9, said. “Girl Guides gives you a chance to learn about a whole lot of things and it’s just super fun.”

Bernice Enns, 100 Mile Girl Guide leader, said this year the guide program is proving popular in 100 Mile House. They don’t have as many members as they did before the pandemic, but they have seven Sparks, 10 Embers and 22 Girl Guides and Pathfinders, many of whom attended the weekend’s sleepover.

“I think it offers girls who are interested in learning outdoor, interpersonal and practical skills a chance to do that,” Enns said. “They may not have other activities they’re interested in or can attend, so it’s another outlet. It’s not for every girl but there are some who definitely benefit from that.”

Alyza, who wants to be a doctor, said she particularly enjoyed learning how to make a makeshift sling by tying a reef knot.

Kinsley Anderlini, a Pathfinder who has been in the program for several years, said she wants to learn how to survive outdoors. Although she doesn’t intend to live out in the wild anytime soon, she said it’s useful to know how to pitch a tent and make a fire.

This weekend, Anderlini and the others girls learned how to cook using a buddy burner stove, a favourite of the program. Enns said buddy burners are used by many youth organizations and are made from large tin cans.

“A few weeks ago we took little tins and put cardboard, wax and a wick in them,” Anderlini said. “Then we placed big tins on top with holes on the bottom for airflow and holes on the top where the smoke comes out.”

Usually, the guides cook in pairs but this year each girl got their own burner for their quesadillas. Anderlini said the result was a pretty little good burner, perfect for frying food. She’s made a few buddy burners over the years but this year said they seemed to have especially big flames.

Enns said Girl Guides is a place where future leaders can grow and shy girls can build confidence. They learn how to contribute and volunteer in the community and she said 100 Mile House has always supported the program.

They can always use new leaders and Enns said anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to her at bernice_512020@outlook.com. The Girl Guides meet every Tuesday and enrolment options for new guides are available online at girlguides.ca.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House