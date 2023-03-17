Guides learn value of friendship, survival at sleepover

The 100 Mile Girl Guides recently put their camping skills to the test.
The girls participated in a sleepover, held at the Horse Lake Road Training Centre. The sleepover was designed to get the guides used to the rhythm and skills of camping in the bush. The girls learned how to cook food, make fires and tie knots. Girl Guide Alyza Smith said she enjoyed the chance to hang out with her friends, away from her three “annoying brothers.”
“I really like it. I’ve made a lot of friends here and they like my personality,” Alyza, 9, said. “Girl Guides gives you a chance to learn about a whole lot of things and it’s just super fun.”
Bernice Enns, 100 Mile Girl Guide leader, said this year the guide program is proving popular in 100 Mile House. They don’t have as many members as they did before the pandemic, but they have seven Sparks, 10 Embers and 22 Girl Guides and Pathfinders, many of whom attended the weekend’s sleepover.
“I think it offers girls who are interested in learning outdoor, interpersonal and practical skills a chance to do that,” Enns said. “They may not have other activities they’re interested in or can attend, so it’s another outlet. It’s not for every girl but there are some who definitely benefit from that.”
Alyza, who wants to be a doctor, said she particularly enjoyed learning how to make a makeshift sling by tying a reef knot.
Kinsley Anderlini, a Pathfinder who has been in the program for several years, said she wants to learn how to survive outdoors. Although she doesn’t intend to live out in the wild anytime soon, she said it’s useful to know how to pitch a tent and make a fire.
This weekend, Anderlini and the others girls learned how to cook using a buddy burner stove, a favourite of the program. Enns said buddy burners are used by many youth organizations and are made from large tin cans.
“A few weeks ago we took little tins and put cardboard, wax and a wick in them,” Anderlini said. “Then we placed big tins on top with holes on the bottom for airflow and holes on the top where the smoke comes out.”
Usually, the guides cook in pairs but this year each girl got their own burner for their quesadillas. Anderlini said the result was a pretty little good burner, perfect for frying food. She’s made a few buddy burners over the years but this year said they seemed to have especially big flames.
Enns said Girl Guides is a place where future leaders can grow and shy girls can build confidence. They learn how to contribute and volunteer in the community and she said 100 Mile House has always supported the program.
They can always use new leaders and Enns said anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to her at bernice_512020@outlook.com. The Girl Guides meet every Tuesday and enrolment options for new guides are available online at girlguides.ca.
