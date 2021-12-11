Slash piles are burning in the South Green Lake fuel mitigation area near the Green Lake Snowmobile Clubhouse. Machine operators are busy turning over slash piles so they will burn better. (Ken Alexander photo)

Ground fuel burned in South Green Lake

Ken Alexander South Green Lake column

Forest ministry personnel are burning slash piles in the fuel mitigation area on the off-shore portion of Green Lake South Road from Point Road to the TX Buffalo Ranch.

These piles were made up of flammable green waste that remained on the ground during the tree-spacing portion of the fire break construction.

People doing the burning must have two consecutive days of good venting index days before they can light the piles.

The most recent pile burning was done just west of the Green Lake Snowmobile clubhouse.

Although there is some smoke from the fires, the purpose of the slash pile burning is to reduce the ground fuel in the fire break, which was built to stop a wildfire spread.

Re-loadable Eco cards

A new Eco-Depot program is launching this winter. Re-loadable Eco-Cards will be replacing the $10, $20 and $50 punch Eco-cards.

Residents can load money onto their own accounts through the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s (TNRD) customer Portal Website (app.tnrd.ca) using a credit card (Visa/MasterCard), debit card with a Visa/MasterCard symbol or a pre-paid gift Visa/MasterCard.

As an incentive to sign up for this program, the TNRD is giving new residential account holders a $10 credit to use. It’s a one-time offer and not an annual credit.

The credit is set up by the TNRD administration and will be applied to every new residential account. Attendants and TNRD staff do not add the credit.

If customers cannot or do not want to load their own account using the customer portal, the TNRD can do it for them at Eco-Depots with a point-of-sale machine. They can go in person to the TNRD main office in Kamloops with cash, debit or cheque, or they can mail a cheque/money order to the main office.

Styrofoam and glass recycle unavailable

The 70 Mile House Eco-depot is not taking Styrofoam or glass at this time.

It is a temporary measure because trucks can’t get into 70 Mile House due to the road closures and the Styrofoam and glass recycling bins are full.

