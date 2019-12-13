Greeny Lake VFD conducted controlled burn

Wow – what a difference two weeks can make! All the way from sunny with blue skies to a winter wonderland. It’s a joy to drive and enjoy all the Christmas lights, I especially like the one on Timothy Lake Road belonging to the Herl’s, the display looks even bigger and better than last year!

Fundraiser

The fundraiser held at the arena on Dec. 1 started off in slow mode with people trickling in and out all day long, keeping the concession steadily busy as well as the beer gardens. I haven’t heard the final tally of the fundraiser yet but I do know that there were some fantastic items up for grabs in the silent auction.

Coffeehouse

Despite the freezing rain warning the Coffeehouse session was well attended on Friday, Dec. 6. Lots of local talent was present and as always coffee and snack time was yummy! Optional donations were slated for the Christmas Hamper campaign which is currently coming to a close.

Arena

The Rolf Zeis arena was just hopping with action on Saturday, Dec. 7. The 100 Mile Minor Hockey Midget Team hosted a three-day tournament involving seven teams from around the province. Five out of 11 games were held in Lac la Hache with the balance being held at the South Cariboo Rec Centre arena. Three final games are being held on Sunday, Dec. 8 in 100 Mile.

Greeny Lake VFD

Saturday was such a snowy day it was perfect for the Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department to hold a practice session about fire behavior and supervision of a controlled burn. An occupied building on Spout Lake Road was the chosen site, eight out of 12 members attended this practice session. If you would like to become a volunteer firefighter contact Dave Gisby at 250-396-7463.

Logging

Has everyone noticed the logging happening on Timothy Lake Road and the junction of Spout Lake Road? Not sure which company has the contract but they are going great guns, rows and rows of logs taken down already and being trucked out. There are visible signs that the work is slowly proceeding now onto Spout Lake Road, a new road has been built and lots of trees being cut down just not piled up yet.

Elementary school

Lots of activities happening at the elementary school during the week of Dec. 16 to 20. In lieu of having a Christmas Concert this year, the school will be having a Craft Night and music performance on Dec. 17, this has also been dubbed the Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, be sure to wear yours! Dec. 19 has a special hot lunch where all the families are welcome to join, ham and scalloped potatoes are on the menu – sounds yummy for sure! If you decide to attend bring a salad or dessert to share, lunch starts at 11:45 a.m. On a final note, the elementary school has a big thank you going out to the 100 Mile legion for supporting their meals program by giving a generous donation.

Turkey Bingo

The Turkey bingo will be held on Dec. 11, this will be the last bingo for 2019. Winter holidays are starting and we will resume on Jan. 22. I am very proud of all the bingo players and their generous donations for the Christmas Hamper campaign, thank you so much!

