Green Lake Snowmobile Club rides ongoing

Eleven Green Lake Snowmobile Club members, including two from Sheridan Lake, had a scenic 50-kilometre ride to Olson’s Bluff and Jim and Nolan lakes on May 12. It was a great ride on a nice sunny day with fresh snow. (Ken Alexander photo).Eleven Green Lake Snowmobile Club (GLSC) members, including a couple from Sheridan Lake, went on a 50-kilometre ride on Feb. 12. Nine members left the Snowmobile Clubhouse at 11:30 a.m. and headed to the Sunset Park picnic shelter to meet two other club members at noon. Club member Ron Tonts led the group to Olson’s Bluff where they had a coffee break and had a great view of Green Lake. After the break, they headed to Jim and Nolan lakes before heading back to Green Lake and splitting up to go to their homes. GLSC president John Sullivan acted as the sweep to make sure everyone was safe and upright along the trip, and kept up with the leader. The ride on Feb. 15 was cancelled so the trails could be groomed in preparation for the Family Ride on Feb. 18. The ride was scheduled to leave the clubhouse at 10 a.m. and return to the clubhouse at noon for a hotdog lunch. Mobile Library stops The TNRD mobile library will be making stops in our area on Feb. 24 so people can take out some books if they have a library card. Residents can register for a free library card at tnrl.ca, by going to the mobile library with proof of your residency - driver’s licence, letter with your address on it. The mobile library is a one-of-a-kind, custom built vehicle. It is wheelchair and stroller accessible. It also offers public wifi and a tablet for public use. The mobile library will make these stops on Feb. 24: - South Green Lake Fire Department Hall, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - 70 Mile Store, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Loon Lake Community Hall, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

