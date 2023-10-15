Green Lake Snowmobile Club looking for new members

Dozens of people attended the Green Lake Snowmobile Club’s open house on Saturday, Sept. 2 with many enjoying some buffalo burgers. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

There was a steady stream of people coming through the doors at the open house at the Green Lake Snowmobile Club clubhouse on Oct. 2.

“There were a lot of new people and [longtime club members] at the open house. There were a lot of new neighbours and we gave them information about signing up for the club,” said South Green Lake resident and club director Sue Olliffe.

Olliffe noted the club doesn’t have a president, vice-president or secretary yet.

Longtime president John Sullivan stepped down after serving for several years and former vice-president Jim Smith stepped down after being elected as the Area E director of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, while former secretary Kathy Traynor stepped down to do some travelling with her husband Jeff after many years of community service.

Olliffe said some club directors believe there needs to be more events in the summer but in the meantime the club will host a potluck dinner and two game nights every month in the winter season. There are also yoga sessions twice a week and there is discussion about a card game afternoon.

She noted there will be three Snowmobile Club rides a week once the snow conditions are good.

“We are looking for suggestions. We want to have as much involvement from the community as possible. If everyone signed up for the club, that would be ideal,” she said. “Most of the [property owners] use the trails in some capacity. It’s not just for the snowmobilers.”

The club also held a general meeting Oct. 2. The British Columbia Snowmobile Federation (BCFS) is increasing its membership rates, which came up for discussion. The club fees for riders will be $100 and $85 for non-riders this season.

The next big event for the club is a Halloween Potluck on Oct. 28, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m. There will be prizes for costumes and games, and attendees are asked to bring a dish of food or dessert.

The first games night of the year will be held Oct. 13, doors open at 6 p.m. and games starting at 7 p.m. This is open to members and guests.

The club had a membership drive at the clubhouse (176 Green Lake South Road) on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Twenty-eight people signed up at that event and a total of 46 new people have signed up to date. New members can also sign up on the club’s website at www.greenlakesnowmobileclub.ca, or via email grlksnowmobileclubinfo@gmail.com.

Sad passing

The Green Lake community will be sad to learn longtime community member Susan McKie passed away at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Oct. 1 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

We offer condolences to her husband and former South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Peter McKie who was at her side.

Eco Depot news

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is encouraging residents to take part in the TNRD Recyclable Materials Disposal Ban Survey.

The purpose of this survey is to communicate and gather public feedback on the TNRD Mandatory Recyclable Material Bylaw No. 2743.

This survey is open until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2023.

To take the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QMNTX6R

100 Mile House