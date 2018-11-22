Green Lake Snowmobile Club clears trails

Several people dressed up for the Halloween Potluck Social at the Green Lake Snowmobile Club clubhouse on Oct. 31. Everyone enjoyed the food and camaraderie at the first social event of the season. Ken Alexander photo.

The Green Lake Snowmobile Club (GLSC) is up-and-running and there has been a swirl of activity by members.

The club’s social activities got underway with a Halloween Potluck Social on Oct. 31.

Close to three dozen members and guests attended the event, with a few brave souls dressing up for the occasion.

By the end of the evening, everyone was wearing glow sticks as they got into the spirit of the evening.

The food was great and the clubhouse was filled with laughter.

Social activities

The GLSC offers club members several special sledding and social events, and cards and games nights the second and fourth Fridays of the month.

Anyone wanting information about the GLSC can phone club president John Sullivan at 250-456-2145.

Trail clearing

Several club members have been working hard at clearing trails for the safety and enjoyment of snowmobilers in the area.

They have cleared three times and spent six hours each trip, says Sullivan.

Five men went out on Oct. 17 and they cleared Moose Alley, Tin Cup and part of Dudley Kill trails.

On Oct. 24, six club members cleared the remainder of Dudley Kill, Jim Lake and the MacIntosh trails.

The club president adds trees are coming down with every wind event, so hunters and other people will want to make sure they’re carrying a chainsaw when they’re out on the trails.

Seven men got their workouts when they cleared about 2.5 kilometres of the Jeep Lake bypass trails on Nov. 17.

It was around -4 C when they started that morning, but they warmed up pretty quickly when they started down the trails.

They cleared hundreds of trees that crisscrossed the trails in groups of three to a dozen dead fall every three to five metres.

Volunteers will be going out again in hopes of finishing the trails, but clearing will likely be ongoing throughout the season.

Sullivan asks trail users to clear the whole width of the trail when they’re clearing deadfall, so club members don’t have to clear them to make sure the groomer can get through.

Outhouse constructed

GLSC member Ron Cox received a $474 donation of lumber from Timber Mart, so he could construct a new outhouse for the Jeep Lake.

Sullivan and Cox took the outhouse to the lakeshore site on Nov. 21.

Trail maps can be purchased at 70 Mile General Store.