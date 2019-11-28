Deka’s Karen Godfrey (left) made a sale to Trudy Jennings at the Roe Lake’s Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 9. Diana Forster photo.

Great turnout at Christmas bazaar

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

The Roe Lake Christmas Bazaar at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) on Nov. 9, saw a great turnout and 38 vendors for them to patronize.

Door prizes went to Diane Andrews, Gun Granberg, Betsy Jennings, Jerry Jennings, Virginia Johnson, Rene Lafavor, Gail Larson, Ardie Lush and Kate Warnock.

AGM

Bridge Lake Fair’s (BLF) annual general meeting on Nov. 19 confirmed the 2020 Fair for Aug. 15 and 16 at the ICC.

On the 16, also at the ICC, BLF anticipates hosting the annual Interlakes Show ’n Shine, previously hosted by Interlakes Economic Association.

The driving horse show will be on again.

Mid-term directors comprise Jaime Cameron, Evelyn Crawford, Lorraine Jerema, Joanne Levick and vice-president Sharon Stewart.

President Marion Mickelsen, treasurer Pat Lytton, secretary Diana Forster, and Andrea Glatz were all re-elected for two-year terms.

Celeste Faessler was re-elected for a one-year term.

The BLF is delighted to welcome Fawn Lake’s Susan Armstrong and Sheridan Lake’s Terri Brown to the board.

Twin Lake’s Robin Granneman, and Terri’s daughter, Taya, were happily welcomed to the “working crew.”

The 2020 start-up meeting is Feb. 4, 2020; new members are always welcome.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbles go to Ruth Marx and, belatedly, to Celia Visscher.

Giftbox

Anyone who needs to receive an Interlakes Christmas Giftbox should call Donna Jarvis at 250-593-4541.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Crib at the Deka Firehall is from 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

– A German Beef Rouladen cooking class is on Nov. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the ICC. The cost is $20 per person. Reserve at 250-593-4869.

– Darts & Games night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre (MSCEC) is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the ICC.

– There will be a Jam Session at the MSCEC at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Over 100 hours of setup for Starry Nights

Most Read