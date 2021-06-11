Centennial Park in 100 Mile House will host this year’s reverse grad parade. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Centennial Park in 100 Mile House will host this year’s reverse grad parade. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Grads celebrate with reverse parade at Centennial Park

Celebrations will be held on Saturday, June 19.

They won’t have their usual dinner and dance but Peter Skene Ogden’s 2021 graduating class will still get to celebrate with a reverse parade in Centennial Park.

Marsha Ried, head of this year’s grad committee, said although the 90 graduates are disappointed they can’t have the traditional celebrations due to COVID-19, they had to balance practicality with celebration. Ried’s daughter Emily is graduating this year.

“It’s a tough time when they had no hope they were going to have anything, so it brought them the promise they were going to have some sort of a celebration at the end of the year,” she said.

PSO Principal Geoff Butcher said the grad ceremonies will follow the same format as last year to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols. From June 17-18, graduates will receive a specific time to show up at the school with their family to receive their diploma and any scholarships. The valedictorian will also give a speech and music will be played during the ceremony.

“The setup is very much the same as a regular ceremony in the arena with the exception that there is only one student and family present at a time,” Butcher said. “The event will be recorded and streamed live.”

The reverse parade will be held on Saturday, June 19. Grads will gather in the park between 1:30 and 2 p.m., at which time the gates by the splash park will be opened to allow cars to drive through the park. According to the District of 100 Mile House, traffic will flow in a one-way direction, starting from the park entrance off Dogwood Avenue and First Street, travelling through the park and up to the main entrance off Cedar Avenue.

100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue and Dawson Road Maintenance will help organize the flow of traffic. The reverse parade will run until 4 p.m., with Rob Fry of New Age Entertainment, providing music in the background.

Ried said while the reverse grad parade was a success last year, she wanted to find a nicer setting than the parking lot of the South Cariboo Rec Centre. “We have a beautiful park. It’s stunning down there for photos and having the grads together.”

Last year, about 1,000 people came to town for the reverse parade, lining up on Wrangler Way, by Kal-Tire and on Highway 97. By moving the event to the park, the traffic will be kept off the highway, making the event safer.

Following the parade, the park will be closed for the grads for an hour-and-a-half so they can enjoy some snacks, drinks and time together. A raffle will also be held, with enough donations from local businesses to provide prizes for each grad to take home, as well as a special gift that Ried is keeping under wraps, Ried said.

“They deserve something. If they’re not going to get the dinner, the dance and the whole big formal affair we’d like to give them some fun things for them to remember their graduation.”

100 Mile House

Previous story
Peter Skene Ogden holds ceremony to honour 215 residential school children
Next story
WATCH: Canim Lake Band drums up support for truck convoy

Just Posted

Mia Weir, a member of the Peter Skene Ogden grad class of 2020, was involved in last year’s reverse parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Grads celebrate with reverse parade at Centennial Park

Celebrations will be held on Saturday, June 19.

Josh Dickerson, general manager of the South Cariboo Rec Centre, is looking forward to the installation of high-tech video streaming equipment this summer. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Video streaming tech on its way to South Cariboo Rec Centre

An $87,000 multi-media upgrade is in progress at the South Cariboo Rec Centre

Amber Christopher lights the smudge prior to a memorial honour ceremony at PSO. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Peter Skene Ogden holds ceremony to honour 215 residential school children

Ceremony including smudging, followed by speech and prayer and song

Harry Bishop will be taking part in the Tour de Cure August 28, to raise funds for the BC Cancer Foundation. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile House)
Bridge Lake cyclist, 83, prepares to ride for cure

Harry Bishop taking part in fifth cycling fundraise for BC Cancer Foundation

Aaron McKay and Corri McKay have been helping their mom Jacquie McKay get the South Cariboo Theatre ready to reopen next week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Theatre set to reopen June 15

Brand new recliners, carpeting among upgrades at theatre during 15-month closure

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

John Anjo, founder/ director of Dwelltech, poses in front of his newest creation. The YOCTO is a 72 square foot tiny home with all the fixings. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

Chilliwack’s Matt Johnson was strapped into a straight jacket and hung by his ankles upside down, and had less than two minutes to free himself before two spinning saw blades fell. (America’s Got Talent video)
VIDEO: Chilliwack escape artist Matt Johnson dazzles judges on America’s Got Talent

Johnson brought a packed auditorium to its feet with a death-defying stunt

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference, March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

153 new cases confirmed Thursday, four additional deaths

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta finance minister defends $1.3B loss on Keystone XL as ‘calculated decision’

Toews says pipeline would have provided $30 billion over two decades had it gone through

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly says he has no intentions of leaving the Green Party. (House of Commons image)
B.C.’s Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure

Manly, May only remaining Green MPs after Jennica Atwin left for the Liberals over internal disputes

B.C. Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Naramata home June 9, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Police discover woman’s body in Okanagan home while investigating double homicide

Police believe all three killings are targeted acts related to drug and gang activities

Most Read