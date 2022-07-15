Governor-General Award recipient surprised to win

Junaya Nielsen is the recipient of the 2022 Peter Skene Ogden Secondary Governor General’s Award. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Skene Ogden student Junaya Nielsen received the Governor General’s Award this year. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Skene Ogden student Junaya Nielsen received the Governor General’s Award this year. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Junaya Nielsen (left) received the Governor General’s Award from Peter Skene Ogden Principal, Geoff Butcher. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Junaya Nielsen was shocked she won the Governor General’s Award.

The Peter Skene Ogden 2022 valedictorian said it was surreal to receive the award for the highest grade-point average last week. Nielsen said she ended the year with an average of around 98 per cent, a big change from when she first entered high school.

“Especially in Grade 8, I didn’t really try that hard with my grades. I got Bs average, and so growing up and going through high school, I never really thought I could get this, but I guess I just put more energy into my work and just dedicated myself more,” Nielsen said. “I’m really happy, but it was a lot of hard work to get here, so it’s paid off.”

Nielsen moved to 100 Mile House when she was in Grade 7 and attended 100 Mile House Elementary School. She was the first of her siblings to spend all of high school at PSO.

With a particular interest in social studies and biology, Nielsen took courses in both. She said she excelled at these courses, regularly getting high 90s.

“I took genocide studies this year,” Nielsen said. “That was a lot of, well I shouldn’t say fun. It was really interesting to learn about, really sad but really interesting. It really allowed me to expand my perspective on the world and what we’ve gone through and things that different cultures have gone through, so that was really cool.”

Outside of the classroom, Nielsen was also an active participant in several clubs for her school. She helped found the PSO Justice Club, was a member of the PSO Amnesty Club since Grade 9, joined student government and participated in the RCMP Youth Advisory Committee and the Invasive Species Council.

Nielsen plans to attend the RCMP Depot Division in Regina, Saskatchewan, following in the footsteps of her father Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

“That’s my goal. I’ve been wanting to become a police officer since I was like six years old. My dad does it, and I’ve always just looked up to him because he helps so many people and I want to do the same thing,” Nielsen said.

She hopes to pursue dog handling or Indigenous policing or something similar as she definitely wants to specialize.

Looking back on her final year at PSO, Nielsen said it was challenging and she went through difficult times. Learning how to balance that with her school work wasn’t easy, but, she pushed herself “to be better every day.”

“I would say it’s been a pleasure here, at PSO, I definitely learned a lot. I was able to do a lot,” Nielsen said. “I think I didn’t always agree with what the school did, but you know, you always have to work towards what you think is right, and I feel that’s something I did in this school and had the opportunity to do, so I’m proud of myself, and I’m proud of all the other people I did it with, so shout out to them.”



