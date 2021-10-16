Girl Guides happy to be meeting in person

The 100 Mile Girl Guides tried a few different ideas last month for a hanging larder.
Some of them tried jumping up to loop their rope over a low-hanging branch. Others used a sock and a rock to weigh their line down as they chucked the rope into the trees. Their leader, Bernice Enns, chuckled as she moved from group to group, offering suggestions and guidance to the Guides as, one by one, they began to successfully hoist their backpacks off the ground and into the air.
“We did a hanging larder which is putting a backpack on a rope to keep all the birds, bears and squirrels away from your food when you’re camping,” third-year Guide Kyra Ball said. “It was fun. I’d definitely use that if I was going hiking.”
Kyra and her friend Kinsley Anderlini worked together to figure out how to successfully store their food. While it took them a few tries, they said it was a rewarding experience once they figured it out.
The event was the first time in a year that the Guides have been able to meet in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while it’s only outdoors and they have to be masked, the girls say it’s more fun than meeting on Zoom, which was the norm last year. Both girls said they even hope they might be able to go camping with the Guides this year.
“I like being outdoors when I’m doing stuff so I just like being here,” Kinsley said.
Enns said this year the group’s numbers are still down from pre-COVID-19 membership of 50 but she has seen an increase in membership.
They’ve amalgamated the two Pathfinders with the nine Girl Guides and also have 12 girls in Brownies, seven in Sparks and three older girls in the Tracks Unit.
“We’ve built up from last year but the girls and the leaders have decided they want to stay in person rather than going to Zoom but we may have to do some meetings online when it gets colder,” Enns said. “We have lots of projects planned and we have clearance to do campfire cooking next week.”
Girl Guides is all about meeting in person, socializing and having the girls figure things out by themselves with a little guidance, she said. Enns said the hanging larder wasn’t just an exercise in teaching survival skills but also a way to test the girls’ teamwork and imagination.
Anyone looking to join Girl Guides can register via girlguides.ca.
