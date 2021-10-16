Girl Guides happy to be meeting in person

Paige Methrst (left) hoists a backpack into the trees with the help of Jenna Gilbert and Piper Nielsen. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) This year the 100 Mile Girl Guides and Pathfinders have been amalgamated into one group as they meet in person. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kyra Ball (left) watches her friend Kinsley Anderlini attempt to hook a line over a tree branch with Gwen Feissli as they learn how to make a hanging larder. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) As Gwen Feissli looks on Kimberly Anderlini tests the strength of their rope as they make a hanging larder. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Piper Nielsen chucks a length of rope weighed down by a rock over a tree branch during a 100 Mile Girl Guides meeting. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Paige Methorst tosses a rope weighed down with a rock over a tree branch to make a hanging larder. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jenna Gilbert ties her group’s rope to a backpack as they learn how to make a hanging larder. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jenna Gilbert and Piper Nielsen carefully hoist a backpack into the sky as they practice making a hanging larder. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Pathfinders Payton Holloway and Felicia Harvey tie off their hanging larder’s rope. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A group of 100 Mile Girl Guides show Girl Guide leader Bernice Enns (right) their hanging larder. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Using a stick tied to the end of their rope Kinsley Anderlini and Gwen Feissli attempt to successfully loop their rope over a branch as they make a hanging larder. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Payton Holloway throws her rope up into the trees. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) After a lot of trial and error Gwen Feissli (left) and Kyra Ball watch as Kinsley Anderlini ties off their hanging larder. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jenna Gilbert puts her back into tossing her group’s rope up into the tall branches of a tree. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Paige Methorst winds up to throw her group’s rope into the trees to make a hanging larder. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Girl Guides tried a few different ideas last month for a hanging larder.

Some of them tried jumping up to loop their rope over a low-hanging branch. Others used a sock and a rock to weigh their line down as they chucked the rope into the trees. Their leader, Bernice Enns, chuckled as she moved from group to group, offering suggestions and guidance to the Guides as, one by one, they began to successfully hoist their backpacks off the ground and into the air.

“We did a hanging larder which is putting a backpack on a rope to keep all the birds, bears and squirrels away from your food when you’re camping,” third-year Guide Kyra Ball said. “It was fun. I’d definitely use that if I was going hiking.”

Kyra and her friend Kinsley Anderlini worked together to figure out how to successfully store their food. While it took them a few tries, they said it was a rewarding experience once they figured it out.

The event was the first time in a year that the Guides have been able to meet in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while it’s only outdoors and they have to be masked, the girls say it’s more fun than meeting on Zoom, which was the norm last year. Both girls said they even hope they might be able to go camping with the Guides this year.

“I like being outdoors when I’m doing stuff so I just like being here,” Kinsley said.

Enns said this year the group’s numbers are still down from pre-COVID-19 membership of 50 but she has seen an increase in membership.

They’ve amalgamated the two Pathfinders with the nine Girl Guides and also have 12 girls in Brownies, seven in Sparks and three older girls in the Tracks Unit.

“We’ve built up from last year but the girls and the leaders have decided they want to stay in person rather than going to Zoom but we may have to do some meetings online when it gets colder,” Enns said. “We have lots of projects planned and we have clearance to do campfire cooking next week.”

Girl Guides is all about meeting in person, socializing and having the girls figure things out by themselves with a little guidance, she said. Enns said the hanging larder wasn’t just an exercise in teaching survival skills but also a way to test the girls’ teamwork and imagination.

Anyone looking to join Girl Guides can register via girlguides.ca.



100 Mile House