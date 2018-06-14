Girl Guides camping with some of their donated tents. Submitted photo.

Girl Guides go camping thanks to donated tents

Thanks to the generosity of our community, Sparks, Brownies, Guides and Pathfinders were outfitted with complete gear for their June 1 to 3 camp at Green Lake Scout Camp. Brownies (6 to 8 years) spent the weekend residential camping while Guides (9 to 11 years) and Pathfinders (12 to 15 years) tented. Sparks (5 to 7 years) joined the older girls on Saturday for a day camp experience.

Activities centred around the outdoors, camp cooking, wild games and camp duties which included wood and water, sanitation and Quarter Master helpers, allowing the girls to complete various badges and program requirements, develop skills, and have fun while experiencing the outdoors in a safe and supportive environment.

Campfire, a Guiding tradition involving songs, stories, skits, games and “Mug up” ended each active day. Besides promoting camaraderie, campfire planning and leading offers an avenue for creative expression and the development of leadership skills.

As camp often offers a great opportunity for celebration an Advancement Ceremony was held on Saturday to celebrate those girls advancing to the next branch of Guiding with each girl being acknowledged for her accomplishments in Guiding thus far. A Closing Ceremony, where girls were awarded badges, crests and challenges, ended the weekend.

Many tired little campers (and big campers, too) had the privilege of spending a weekend together developing friendships and experiencing adventures thanks to the support of so many generous community members.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
AGMs and fishing derby coming up in Clinton

Just Posted

What do you think about the new chip bag and plastic recycling options at the depot?

Residents weigh in on the new recycling options available in BC depots.

Over $70,000 awarded at Scholarship Tea

Scholarship presented for the last time after 37 years

Local seniors’ poverty rate below the national average despite B.C. rate being highest in Canada

Seniors poverty between 3.6 and 5.3 per cent in Lone Butte, 108, 100 Mile

Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association turns 35

The association will host an open house and family fun day to celebrate

100 Mile House Minor Softball Association takes a trip to Clearwater

The U10 team won and tied a game, U12 team not so lucky

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Cariboo First Nation signs landmark moose hunt agreement with Conservation Officer Service

The agreement means members will adhere to Wildlife Act restrictions on moose hunting in the region

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event outside Surrey City Hall Wednesday

FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Most Read