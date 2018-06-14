Girl Guides go camping thanks to donated tents

Thanks to the generosity of our community, Sparks, Brownies, Guides and Pathfinders were outfitted with complete gear for their June 1 to 3 camp at Green Lake Scout Camp. Brownies (6 to 8 years) spent the weekend residential camping while Guides (9 to 11 years) and Pathfinders (12 to 15 years) tented. Sparks (5 to 7 years) joined the older girls on Saturday for a day camp experience.

Activities centred around the outdoors, camp cooking, wild games and camp duties which included wood and water, sanitation and Quarter Master helpers, allowing the girls to complete various badges and program requirements, develop skills, and have fun while experiencing the outdoors in a safe and supportive environment.

Campfire, a Guiding tradition involving songs, stories, skits, games and “Mug up” ended each active day. Besides promoting camaraderie, campfire planning and leading offers an avenue for creative expression and the development of leadership skills.

As camp often offers a great opportunity for celebration an Advancement Ceremony was held on Saturday to celebrate those girls advancing to the next branch of Guiding with each girl being acknowledged for her accomplishments in Guiding thus far. A Closing Ceremony, where girls were awarded badges, crests and challenges, ended the weekend.

Many tired little campers (and big campers, too) had the privilege of spending a weekend together developing friendships and experiencing adventures thanks to the support of so many generous community members.

