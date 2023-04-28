Gimses face Parkinson’s as a team

Sally and Carl Gimse have faced Sally’s Parkinson’s together as a team for the last 30 years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Carl and Sally Gimse are used to working together as a team.

The 108 Mile Ranch residents have had that mentality ever since they found out almost 30 years ago that Sally had Parkinson’s disease. Despite the hardships and the challenges, the two remain positive and happy.

“We have managed really well. Whatever she needs, I step up and do it,” Carl, 76, said. “Yes, I’m a full-time caregiver but I don’t really feel like it. Sally makes my world pretty easy, she is always happy. She can get in and out of her wheelchair on her own.”

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that can cause uncontrollable movements, shaking, stiffness and difficulty balancing. The longer the symptoms remain untreated the worse they get until many patients have difficulty speaking or walking. Despite years of research, there is still no cure.

Sally and Carl first found out about her condition while living in Pemberton and Squamish. It started as tremors and shakes that made walking difficult. Hearing the diagnosis was heartbreaking and scary for both of them, but Sally remained strong with Carl’s support.

“I am very grateful for what I have. I think you have to talk to yourself a lot and internalize your strength and remain that way, even when something you don’t expect happens,” Sally, 76, said.

They managed the symptoms with medication and active living for years until 2004 when Carl was told Sally wouldn’t last for more than three months. Thankfully, a chance encounter with a man on the streets of Squamish informed them about the potential of deep brain stimulation therapy.

This therapy involves installing electrodes that stimulate the parts of the brain responsible for movement that Parkinson’s often causes to misfire. For many, it’s proven a viable solution to staving off the degenerative effects of the condition and it filled the Gimses with renewed hope.

“He gave us a phone number for the Toronto Western Hospital and we flew out in 2005 and had an assessment. She qualified for the operation and in June they did the procedure,” Carl said. “She walked out of there on her own and that was the last time we saw a tremor, it was a miracle.”

Sally and Carl both agree that the procedure saved her life and improved its quality. So long as the battery doesn’t run out, as it did in 2010 after they moved to the South Cariboo, Sally won’t have any notable tremors.

“When the battery dies, everything stops,” Carl said. “It’s just amazing that battery. When it stopped when she was in the hospital she could blink and speak but nothing else.”

Thanks to the electrodes, Sally and Carl were able to buy and run the 108 Mile Supermarket for several years. However, a stroke in 2019 followed by breaking her hip in 2020 left Sally largely confined to a wheelchair.

The toll Parkinson’s has already taken on her body has made her slow to recover but with Carl’s help, she still lives in their home. These days she said she gets to “sometimes boss him around” as he does housework and cooks for them. They enjoy going on walks together, Carl pushing her wheelchair, and spending the day watching T.V. and playing crib.

Sally still gets out, however, when she goes to Fischer Place to visit with friends and take part in activities once a week. She wryly admits that she never took up a hobby so socializing is good for her.

“I’m not a hobby person. I wish I was, but I enjoy going to the seniors’ home (to hang out with other people),” Sally said. “Life is only what you make of it.”

Carl said that he finds when you have a partner with Parkinson’s the most important thing is to look at the world through their eyes. It’s something he has always tried to do over the years because it helps him best serve Sally’s needs.

“As you mature, your relationship takes on a new meaning and there’s a deeper respect for your partner’s challenges,” Carl said. “She doesn’t want to work me too hard.”

That positive mindset has been key throughout the last three decades, Sally said. Even though “there are days I think I don’t want to do this anymore,” Sally said Carl’s support helps her get through them. She added he is a “super guy” for staying with her through all of this.

Carl said he intends to keep looking after Sally from home as long as he’s able.

“We’re really a team. I don’t feel I’m looking after anybody,” Carl said. “In the beginning, I found it really tiring, but so long as we both get a good night’s sleep, that’s OK.”



