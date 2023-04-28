Sally and Carl Gimse have faced Sally’s Parkinson’s together as a team for the last 30 years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sally and Carl Gimse have faced Sally’s Parkinson’s together as a team for the last 30 years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Gimses face Parkinson’s as a team

Carl and Sally Gimse have lived with Parkinson’s for 30 years

Carl and Sally Gimse are used to working together as a team.

The 108 Mile Ranch residents have had that mentality ever since they found out almost 30 years ago that Sally had Parkinson’s disease. Despite the hardships and the challenges, the two remain positive and happy.

“We have managed really well. Whatever she needs, I step up and do it,” Carl, 76, said. “Yes, I’m a full-time caregiver but I don’t really feel like it. Sally makes my world pretty easy, she is always happy. She can get in and out of her wheelchair on her own.”

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that can cause uncontrollable movements, shaking, stiffness and difficulty balancing. The longer the symptoms remain untreated the worse they get until many patients have difficulty speaking or walking. Despite years of research, there is still no cure.

Sally and Carl first found out about her condition while living in Pemberton and Squamish. It started as tremors and shakes that made walking difficult. Hearing the diagnosis was heartbreaking and scary for both of them, but Sally remained strong with Carl’s support.

“I am very grateful for what I have. I think you have to talk to yourself a lot and internalize your strength and remain that way, even when something you don’t expect happens,” Sally, 76, said.

They managed the symptoms with medication and active living for years until 2004 when Carl was told Sally wouldn’t last for more than three months. Thankfully, a chance encounter with a man on the streets of Squamish informed them about the potential of deep brain stimulation therapy.

This therapy involves installing electrodes that stimulate the parts of the brain responsible for movement that Parkinson’s often causes to misfire. For many, it’s proven a viable solution to staving off the degenerative effects of the condition and it filled the Gimses with renewed hope.

“He gave us a phone number for the Toronto Western Hospital and we flew out in 2005 and had an assessment. She qualified for the operation and in June they did the procedure,” Carl said. “She walked out of there on her own and that was the last time we saw a tremor, it was a miracle.”

Sally and Carl both agree that the procedure saved her life and improved its quality. So long as the battery doesn’t run out, as it did in 2010 after they moved to the South Cariboo, Sally won’t have any notable tremors.

“When the battery dies, everything stops,” Carl said. “It’s just amazing that battery. When it stopped when she was in the hospital she could blink and speak but nothing else.”

Thanks to the electrodes, Sally and Carl were able to buy and run the 108 Mile Supermarket for several years. However, a stroke in 2019 followed by breaking her hip in 2020 left Sally largely confined to a wheelchair.

The toll Parkinson’s has already taken on her body has made her slow to recover but with Carl’s help, she still lives in their home. These days she said she gets to “sometimes boss him around” as he does housework and cooks for them. They enjoy going on walks together, Carl pushing her wheelchair, and spending the day watching T.V. and playing crib.

Sally still gets out, however, when she goes to Fischer Place to visit with friends and take part in activities once a week. She wryly admits that she never took up a hobby so socializing is good for her.

“I’m not a hobby person. I wish I was, but I enjoy going to the seniors’ home (to hang out with other people),” Sally said. “Life is only what you make of it.”

Carl said that he finds when you have a partner with Parkinson’s the most important thing is to look at the world through their eyes. It’s something he has always tried to do over the years because it helps him best serve Sally’s needs.

“As you mature, your relationship takes on a new meaning and there’s a deeper respect for your partner’s challenges,” Carl said. “She doesn’t want to work me too hard.”

That positive mindset has been key throughout the last three decades, Sally said. Even though “there are days I think I don’t want to do this anymore,” Sally said Carl’s support helps her get through them. She added he is a “super guy” for staying with her through all of this.

Carl said he intends to keep looking after Sally from home as long as he’s able.

“We’re really a team. I don’t feel I’m looking after anybody,” Carl said. “In the beginning, I found it really tiring, but so long as we both get a good night’s sleep, that’s OK.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

 

Even though Sally Gimse has suffered a stroke and a broken hip on top of her Parkinson’s, she still finds time to enjoy tea with visitors. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Even though Sally Gimse has suffered a stroke and a broken hip on top of her Parkinson’s, she still finds time to enjoy tea with visitors. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I enjoy life’: Williams Lake woman celebrates 100th birthday

Just Posted

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has been the pilot location for a project aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of Interior Health operations. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Interior Health captures gases in Kamloops pilot project to lower carbon footprint

Sally and Carl Gimse have faced Sally’s Parkinson’s together as a team for the last 30 years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Gimses face Parkinson’s as a team

Lisa Haerttrich is bringing examples of her pyrography and indigenous-inspired art to Hope this month with her new show Burning Time. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Love of pulling beauty out of wood burned into 100 Mile House artist

Signs set too far back from the road, worn or hard-to-read numbers, misnumbered units, missing signs or even signage buried in snow are a few examples of how inadequate property signage can hamper response times in an emergency. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Better address signage needed in South Cariboo