Get the fishing hooks ready for Father’s Day for the Lac la Hache Fishing Derby

Kokanee Bay Resort is hosting the 18th Annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby

The 18th Annual Lac la Hache Father’s Day Fishing Derby is set for June 16 and 17 at the Kokanee Bay Resort.

“It’s a good time for families to get together. It’s where you see generations of moms, dads, sons, daughters, grandpas. It’s like three generations. Fishing is the bonus but it’s a time to reconnect with family and to enjoy,” said Rose Stenberg, an organizer and worker for the Lac la Hache Father’s Day Fishing Derby Society.

On the Father’s Day weekend, residents of British Columbia do not require a fishing licence but must still follow provincial fishing regulations. Visitors to the derby from outside of the province will still need to acquire a fishing licence though.

Tickets for the event are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

The proceeds will be going to a community-based non-profit.

“They [non-profit organizations] send us a letter and explain what they will use the money for and then we decide who we’re going to give the money to,” said Stenberg. “Who we feel needs it the most, that’s who we donate it to.”

Organizations have until the end of August to send the letter to the society.

In the past, they have donated to Crimestoppers, the 100 Mile House Festival of the Arts, the senior centre in Lac la Hache and others.

Cash prizes will be given out to the people catching the top three biggest fish.

The largest is $500, second is $300 and the largest rainbow and whitefish are both $100. There are also other prizes, such as gift certificates and objects donated by attendees for weights and times. A door prize will also be given out and even people who aren’t fishing are eligible to win it.

The first weigh-in on Saturday is at 8 a.m. with the last one being at 9 p.m. On Sunday, the action begins at 8 a.m. and goes to the afternoon so the awards ceremony can begin at 1 p.m.

People can get tickets at Donex in 100 Mile House, Hungry Bear and the Fas Gas in Lac la Hache, Kokanee Bay Resort, and Chilcotin Guns in Williams Lake.

