Generous support for gift boxes

Chris Warren, with his “comfort” quilt, donated by the Log Cabin Quilters on the loss of his home. (Diana Forster photo).Chris Warren, with his “comfort” quilt, donated by the Log Cabin Quilters on the loss of his home. (Diana Forster photo).
Diana Forster

Rather than going door to door for the annual Food Drive for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes due to COVID-19, Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) firefighters accepted residents’ donations of food and cash at both Deka Firehall and Mountain Spruce Community Centre on Nov. 7-8.

Nov. 7 was a little disappointing with the snow, U.S. election, etc., but Nov. 8 was brilliant! We calculate that some $1,200 worth of food was received plus $2,588 cash. Everything was delivered to Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) on Nov. 9.

Residents appreciate their firefighters’ many hours of work, while the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is very grateful to all Mahood Lake Road Corridor residents for their generosity.

ICC will assemble and deliver the gift boxes on Dec. 19 or recipients can collect them from the ICC. If you or someone you know could use a little help this Christmas, call Donna Jarvis at 250-593-4541.

Comfort quilt

It took a while to track him down, but Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) member Joyce McGregor was eventually able to present one of the group’s “comfort” quilts to a delighted Chris Warren, whose home burned to the ground on March 1.

LCQ Community Quilting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Interlakes Community Centre. Dec. 2 will be a regular session. The Dec. 9 Community Quilting is the last regular meeting until Jan. 6.

Fuel mitigation ongoing

Strategic Land Management has advised that it will be following Open Burning Smoke Regulations for wildfire fuel reduction pile burning, which will be ongoing for several months in the Mahood Lake Road Corridor.

In memoriam

Deepest condolences are extended to the Dennison Families on the Oct. 26 loss of their father, Tom, now happily reunited with his wife of 71 years, Madeline, who passed away July 11.

In addition to the bed table donated in Ruth Allan’s memory by DLDVFD Ladies Auxiliary, the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society received a second bed table, donated by the 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club. This one is in memory of both Ruth Allan and Jessie Shields.

Birthday bubbly

Birthday bubbly goes to Ruth Marx on a special number; as well as to Andree Paddison, Celia Visscher and Sibylle Vogel.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Interlakes Christmas Craft Market draws dozens of shoppers

Just Posted

Westin Choy (from left) does some Christmas shopping for his grandmother with his little brother Nixon Choy and mother Krystil Choy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PHOTOS: Interlakes Christmas Craft Market draws dozens of shoppers

Vendors offered range of crafty items

Cameron Tyler, otherwise known as ninjamuffin99, worked together with friends from Newgrounds to design Friday Night Funkin a fun cartoon rhythm game. The demo is available now. (Photo submitted)
South Cariboo game designer reaps success

Cameron Tyler is aiming to break into the video game market with Friday Night Funkin.

Donex remains open after employee tests positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20.
Donex remains open, pharmacy closed temporarily

Temporary pharmacy crew coming in after employees tests positive for COVID-19

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artists show off their wares at Christmas Bazaar

Parkside Gallery will hold its 12th annual Christmas Bazaar from now until January 2, 2021.

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a a new leader were to be selected

The The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced a pause on all regular season play until Dec. 8, 2020 at the earliest, following the latest province-wide restrictions due to COVID-19. (Tyler Harper/Black Press)
KIJHL pauses play for two weeks in wake of new COVID-19 restrictions

The league will cease playing regular season games until Dec. 8 at the earliest

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

The KIJHL is proceeding with this weekend’s scheduled games despite new COVID-19 restrictions. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KIJHL proceeds with weekend games despite new COVID-19 restrictions

The league falls entirely within Interior Health and is already playing within four-team cohorts

Most Read