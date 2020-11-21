Generous support for gift boxes

Chris Warren, with his “comfort” quilt, donated by the Log Cabin Quilters on the loss of his home. (Diana Forster photo).

Rather than going door to door for the annual Food Drive for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes due to COVID-19, Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) firefighters accepted residents’ donations of food and cash at both Deka Firehall and Mountain Spruce Community Centre on Nov. 7-8.

Nov. 7 was a little disappointing with the snow, U.S. election, etc., but Nov. 8 was brilliant! We calculate that some $1,200 worth of food was received plus $2,588 cash. Everything was delivered to Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) on Nov. 9.

Residents appreciate their firefighters’ many hours of work, while the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is very grateful to all Mahood Lake Road Corridor residents for their generosity.

ICC will assemble and deliver the gift boxes on Dec. 19 or recipients can collect them from the ICC. If you or someone you know could use a little help this Christmas, call Donna Jarvis at 250-593-4541.

Comfort quilt

It took a while to track him down, but Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) member Joyce McGregor was eventually able to present one of the group’s “comfort” quilts to a delighted Chris Warren, whose home burned to the ground on March 1.

LCQ Community Quilting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Interlakes Community Centre. Dec. 2 will be a regular session. The Dec. 9 Community Quilting is the last regular meeting until Jan. 6.

Fuel mitigation ongoing

Strategic Land Management has advised that it will be following Open Burning Smoke Regulations for wildfire fuel reduction pile burning, which will be ongoing for several months in the Mahood Lake Road Corridor.

In memoriam

Deepest condolences are extended to the Dennison Families on the Oct. 26 loss of their father, Tom, now happily reunited with his wife of 71 years, Madeline, who passed away July 11.

In addition to the bed table donated in Ruth Allan’s memory by DLDVFD Ladies Auxiliary, the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society received a second bed table, donated by the 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club. This one is in memory of both Ruth Allan and Jessie Shields.

Birthday bubbly

Birthday bubbly goes to Ruth Marx on a special number; as well as to Andree Paddison, Celia Visscher and Sibylle Vogel.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House