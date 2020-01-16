Garfield dominates most popular items at 100 Mile Library in 2019

For the 100 Mile House Library, DVDs dominated the most popular items. The second season of The Wire was the most popular item in 2019. The only item that made it into the top 10 that was not a DVD was graphic novel Missions of Love by EMA Toyams. Among the top 10 most popular books in 2019, Garfield took six out of the top 10 spots.

“There’s a lot of Garfield titles and most of our Garfield is taken out by youth,” says Shelby Powell area librarian for 100 Mile House. “It’s refreshing to see that there’s lots of youth that are still checking out books.”

Graphic novels and comic strip books are quite popular with a lot of requests for Calvin and Hobbes by youth, she says.

“I don’t think we have very many in the Cariboo, so we are usually borrowing from other libraries for those ones.”

While there was some overlap with the Williams Lake and Quesnel libraries in terms of DVDs checked out there appeared to be quite a bit of variance among the most popular books. Missions of Love, the most popular book in 100 Mile House did not appear in the top 10 for either of the other libraries nor did Garfield. In Williams Lake, the most popular book was Fullmetal Alchemist and in Quesnel Mamotte! Lollipop.

“Each branch reflects each community that the branches are located in… Since we have the option to borrow from each other branch. Everyone in each community can borrow what they like,” she says. “For us, it just shows that more youth are checking out books, more than I guess adult fiction.”

In 100 Mile House, the only non-graphic novel or comic strip book that made it into the top 10 was Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny. As for DVDs, they’ve always been really popular, says Powell.

“The most common thing we get from patrons that come out here is that they don’t have cable or don’t have the best internet packages. So they rely on DVDs because they can’t really access anything else for TV.”

As a whole in 2019, everything has pretty much stayed the same in terms of usage, says Powell. They’ve also had a lot of patrons come in to renew their cards that they’ve never seen before because they’re primarily accessing online materials (i.e. e-books), she says.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.