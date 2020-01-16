Popular library items in the Cariboo. (100 Mile Free Press)

Garfield dominates most popular items at 100 Mile Library in 2019

‘There’s lots of youth that are still checking out books’

For the 100 Mile House Library, DVDs dominated the most popular items. The second season of The Wire was the most popular item in 2019. The only item that made it into the top 10 that was not a DVD was graphic novel Missions of Love by EMA Toyams. Among the top 10 most popular books in 2019, Garfield took six out of the top 10 spots.

“There’s a lot of Garfield titles and most of our Garfield is taken out by youth,” says Shelby Powell area librarian for 100 Mile House. “It’s refreshing to see that there’s lots of youth that are still checking out books.”

Graphic novels and comic strip books are quite popular with a lot of requests for Calvin and Hobbes by youth, she says.

“I don’t think we have very many in the Cariboo, so we are usually borrowing from other libraries for those ones.”

While there was some overlap with the Williams Lake and Quesnel libraries in terms of DVDs checked out there appeared to be quite a bit of variance among the most popular books. Missions of Love, the most popular book in 100 Mile House did not appear in the top 10 for either of the other libraries nor did Garfield. In Williams Lake, the most popular book was Fullmetal Alchemist and in Quesnel Mamotte! Lollipop.

“Each branch reflects each community that the branches are located in… Since we have the option to borrow from each other branch. Everyone in each community can borrow what they like,” she says. “For us, it just shows that more youth are checking out books, more than I guess adult fiction.”

In 100 Mile House, the only non-graphic novel or comic strip book that made it into the top 10 was Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny. As for DVDs, they’ve always been really popular, says Powell.

“The most common thing we get from patrons that come out here is that they don’t have cable or don’t have the best internet packages. So they rely on DVDs because they can’t really access anything else for TV.”

As a whole in 2019, everything has pretty much stayed the same in terms of usage, says Powell. They’ve also had a lot of patrons come in to renew their cards that they’ve never seen before because they’re primarily accessing online materials (i.e. e-books), she says.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 Mile House couple wins puppy “lottery”

Just Posted

Garfield dominates most popular items at 100 Mile Library in 2019

‘There’s lots of youth that are still checking out books’

100 Mile House Minor Hockey is checking stereotypes out of the play

“It was funny because we were dressing these little girls in their… Continue reading

100 Mile student performers gearing up for annual arts festival with a recital

‘This is our first recital of the year’

100 Mile House couple wins puppy “lottery”

An incredible 1,200 applications received for 17 puppies

Dawson Road Maintenance aiming to use less salt on South Cariboo roads

Salt usage has increased over a 10-year period

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Most Read