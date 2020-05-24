Tricia Beauvais works alongside her friend Aaron Goodwill to weed the Cedar Crest Society’s plot of land at the 100 Mile Community Garden. (Patrick Davies - 100 Mile Free Press)

Gardening tons of fun for Cedar Crest crew

‘This is just excellent for them to get outside’

The sun was shining, the birds were singing and smiles were found on every face as members of the Cedar Crest Society weeded their plots at the 100 Mile Community Garden on Tuesday morning.

The 100 Mile Community Garden can be found just behind the 100 Mile Lodge and Conference Centre nestled in a beautiful bright spot. There anyone and everyone in the community is invited to come rent a plot and try their hand at growing food and flowers.

Watching the clients of the Cedar Crest Society have fun in the dirt brought a smile to Dawna Lace’s face, the unofficial manager of the garden. She’s had a plot at the garden since its founding in 2006 and works for the Cedar Crest Society as a community support worker, which also has a plot for the clients to garden in.

Lace works with adults with diverse disabilities every day and said that COVID-19 has been a little stressful for both her and them. Restrictions have kept many of her clients cooped up inside, more than usual, so they jumped at the chance to get outside and do some gardening on Tuesday, all observing social distancing.

“It’s great, we’ve been inside all winter and these guys have been confined at home a lot right now so this is just excellent for them to get outside, get fresh air, sunshine and socialize,” Lace said.

Overall, since the fires, Lace said that the interest in renting and working garden plots have been low but COVID-19 has sparked more interest in people. There are around 17 garden plots available at the community garden which are rentable for $20 a year.

“It’s so wonderful to have your own fresh vegetables and the Cedar Crest crew, they love watching things grow and come out of the ground,” Lace said.

She encourages everyone to give gardening a try and hopes everyone has a safe year this summer.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dawna Lace plants some seeds in her plot in the 100 Mile House Community Garden. (Patrick Davies - 100 Mile Free Press)

Members of the Cedar Crest Society pose for a photo as they enjoy some fresh air, sunshine and a chance to use their reen thumbs. (Patrick Davies - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

Just Posted

Gardening tons of fun for Cedar Crest crew

‘This is just excellent for them to get outside’

Pharmacy restricted number of customers in store

Customer safety during the time of COVID-19 has been paramount on all… Continue reading

South Cariboo tourism will be on a different, home-focused scale this year

‘I’m really thinking that we’re going to see a lot of local people and regional people’

‘Probably the biggest mule deer project to ever occur in this province’

Mule deer research underway in Bonaparte Plateau, Boundary Region and West Okanagan

PSO prepares for the return of students

A modified version of grad celebrations is also being planned

QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

As COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, here’s a quiz about crowded places and isolation

B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

B.C. formally apologized in the legislature chamber in 2008 for its role in the Komagata Maru tragedy

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

Oak Bay man stumbles upon eagle hunting seal, grabs camera just in time

The eagle did ‘a perfect butterfly stroke to shore’ with its prey, photographer says

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Most Read