Garage sale brings $8,000 into local fire department’s coffers

Aaron and Gail Bregg of South Green Lake celebrated their 60th anniversary on April 18, 2018. Married when they were 16 years old, the happy couple have four children, 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Aaron summed up the key to a long and happy marriage in 11 words: Yes dear; you’re right; I’m sorry; I’ll never do it again. Ken Alexander photo.

The annual South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) garage sale on May 19 was a great success with more than $8,000 being raised.

A huge crowd supported the local firefighters and auxiliary members by purchasing garage sale items, homemade pies, sprinkler systems, hotdogs and tickets on the basket raffles during the two-hour event.

Sad passing

More than 300 people attended a Celebration of Life for Russell Milne who passed away suddenly on May 6.

Russ was a beloved member of the community and the SGLVFD. He always offered a hand when needed and was everybody’s best friend.

Condolences go to his loving wife, Heather, and their extended families.

His smile and happy-go-lucky way will be dearly missed by the whole community.

Information meeting

An information meeting was held at the South Green Lake Fire Hall on May 28 on the proposed establishment of a Thompson-Nicola Regional District-administered fire service area.

There was a relatively small turnout for the information meeting, which was the second such meeting.

TNRD representatives provided a PowerPoint presentation, which was similar to the previous meeting, but there was a little more detail on estimated tax costs on page 22.

Folks can see the PowerPoint presentations on the TNRD website at tnrd.ca for more information.

When on the homepage, click on Board and scroll down to community meeting and click it, then scroll down to Presentation: South Green Lake Second Information Meeting (May 28, 2018) and check out the 40-page presentation.

Fire service voting

The SGLVFD is encouraging folks to vote in favour of this referendum in order for the department to continue protecting the properties and residents of South Green Lake.

June 13 – 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Advance voting at Green Lake Snowmobile Club at 176 Green Lake South Rd.

June 23 – General Voting Day at Green Lake Snowmobile Club.

Jan. 1, 2019 – With a YES majority on the referendum the SGLVFD becomes a TNRD fire department.

People with questions regarding who can vote can contact Caroline Black TNRD, Director of Legislative Services/Corporate Officer, at 250-377-8673.

Fire ban

Category 2 and 3 open fires are now prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, including South Green Lake to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

At this point, residents are still allowed to have campfires, but they must not be larger than 19 inches high and 19 inches wide.

This prohibition will remain in place until Sept. 29, or until the public is otherwise notified.

The prohibition does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, but fireworks and other forms of burning are banned completely.

Please remind your seasonal neighbours about the fire ban.

Summer hours

The 70 Mile Eco Depot is operating under its summer hours.

The depot is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday and is closed Thursday and Friday.

