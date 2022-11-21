Game Club back on at the 108 Mile Ranch

Adults looking to play board games of all kinds are welcome

There’s nothing Jim Hartwick likes more than sitting down for an evening of board games.

As the new organizer of the 108 Community Association’s Game Club Hartwick is looking forward to a winter of playing games. He said they’re a great way to socialize and keep your mind active.

“I really enjoy the social aspect of it. I like having fun with other people,” Hartwick, 63, said. “Some games are very serious and other games are just a riot.”

Hartwick said since moving to 108 Mile Ranch six years ago he wanted to get involved with the club. However, he was still working full-time at 108 Mile Elementary as a teaching assistant and didn’t have the time.

When he retired at 60 the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the club went on hiatus. Hartwick said the old organizers have retired from the club, so he decided to step up this year and run it.

“I thought I’d give it a try and try to revise it,” Hartwick said. “It’s another place and time for people to get out of their homes, meet and have some fun.”

In addition to old favourites like Crib and Scrabble, Hartwick has an eclectic collection of board games to bring to the club. New games to the club include Risk, darts, Settlers of Catan, Yahtzee, Apples to Apples and more.

“I have quite a good variety from simple two-person card games to multiplayer strategy games. There’s a little something for everybody.”

Starting Thursday, Nov. 10 Hartwick said the club meets every second Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m, at the 108 Community Centre. They also meet on the third Wednesday of every month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. so people who work during the day can participate. There is a $3 drop-in fee per person to help pay for snacks and drinks.

“If it’s really popular, we can expand it out a bit,” Hartwick said.

Anyone looking to sign up or learn more is invited to contact Hartwick at 604-855-1498 or jhartk@shaw.ca.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House