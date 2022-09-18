Gail Maglis newest member hospital auxiliary

When Gail Maglis and her husband moved to Ruth Lake she wanted to give back to her new community

Former nurse Gail Maglis is the newest member of the 100 Mile District General Hospital Auxiliary. (Photo submitted)

When Gail Maglis and her husband moved to Ruth Lake a little over a year ago, she wanted to give back to her new community.

She was at the hospital getting lab work one day when she noticed the local auxiliary.

It seemed like a good fit for her, a retired nurse.

“I made some inquiries and began the process of becoming a member as I’m a little bit familiar with the hospital environment.”

The application process included attending meetings three months in a row as well as getting personal recommendations.

Maglis submitted her application in September and by December was a full member of the auxiliary.

They are a fun group of women of all ages she said, noting that new members are always welcome.

The group recently held their AGM and is preparing to get things going again now that summer is over. COVID-19 had a significant effect on their activities, she said.

Maglis, who is in charge of promotions, said she is looking forward to more events taking place this year and more fundraising opportunities.

The auxiliary raises money through the gift shop, snack cart for patients, bake sales, raffles and yard sales. During a typical year, the hospital will give the auxiliary a wish list of items they need that costs less than $5,000.

Members of the auxiliary choose an item that will be helpful for patients in acute care. The hospital places the order for the item, which is paid for by the auxiliary. These have included shears to cut patients out of clothes, a flat-screen TV for the waiting room, comforters and pillows, a standing walker and other items.

They also provide a $500 scholarship to a graduate of a local high school planning to attend post-secondary school in a healthcare-related program.

They do a lot for the spirit of a hospital, she said.

Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. at Creekside Senior Centre. Maglis suggests anyone interested in learning more to attend one of the meetings.

“It’s a positive way to see what it is all about,” she said, adding there is a welcome package available.

People who wish to support or become involved with the auxiliary are invited to follow them on Facebook at 100 Mile District General Hospital Auxiliary for updates on their meetings and events.

