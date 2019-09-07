From the Free Press archives

33 years ago (1986): Chairman of the village’s Economic Development Committee (EDC) Pat Reid wanted to head a delegation of EDC and council members to Victoria and Vancouver to drum up politicians’ and corporate interest in revitalizing 100 Mile’s economy. “The time for talk is over; we have to put what little money we have where our mouth is,” he said. “The retail sector is suffering badly here because of a lack of jobs in secondary industry. There’s way too much vacant retail space on Birch Ave.”

24 years ago (1994): Prince Rupert Panagopolous Pizza franchizees moved to 100 Mile House to open the town’s first A&W. The restaurant was part of the expansion of the Coach House Square shopping centre. Building was expected to commence on Sept. 20. The new A&W was eyeing a December opening date. Jeff and Bev Kendy had previously owned the 105 Pub until it was destroyed by fire. It was expected the restaurant could employ as many as 40 locals, most of them part-time.

20 years ago (1999): Most facets of 100 Mile’s hospital expansion were in the finishing stages. 100 Mile District General Hospital Clerk of Works, Dennis Trelenberg, said everything was on schedule for completion in mid-December. Facilities would be moved over one-by-one with the kitchen likely being moved over first in mid-October. When completed, the facility would be both a multi-level care facility with 39 long-term and intermediate care beds and host services which were scattered in other facilities.

12 years ago (2007): At a regular meeting of Cariboo Regional District’s South Cariboo Committee (SCC) two presenters received some advice but no pledge dollars after delivering a 1,200 signature petition for an aquatic centre. “Do you have a grassroots group?” asked CRD director Art Dumaresq. “When you want to start things like this, it’s best to have a core group of 20-25 people.” He further added that “There’s certain stages of these things before the regional district will step in.”

8 years ago (2011): The Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) was defeated by 54.73 per cent of votes in the province, according to Elections BC. The B.C. Liberal Government was consequently faced with transitioning to the previous taxation system of Provincial Sales Tax (PST) and federal Goods and Services Tax (GST). According to the province, it was expected to take 18 months and add billions of dollars to the province’s deficit. The final voting results were 54.73 per cent “yes” to axe the HST and 45.27 per cent to keep the tax.