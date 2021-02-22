From the Free Press Archives

100 Mile Archives

24 years ago: 100 Mile and District Historical Society had dreams for the 108 Historical Ranch.

24 YEARS AGO (1997): The 100 Mile and District Historical Society had dreams and visions for the 108 Historical Ranch that relied upon government grants. Between 1991 and 1996 Heritage Trust grants declined more than 75 percent according to the Heritage Society of B.C. While the historical society did a lot of work on the site, the only government grant they received was for $1,650 to replace a rotting porch. Society treasurer Maryann Rutledge said to have the site open year-round, they needed to install a furnace and renovations costing $30,000.

12 YEARS AGO (2009): With the Cariboo’s population of mountain caribou decreasing, a study by the University of Calgary revealed that their ancestry may more ancient than first thought. The study, published in the Molecular Ecology journal, traced the lineage of B.C. and Alberta’s mountain caribou populations back to the blending of two major subspecies that took place 10,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age. The results were found using DNA analysis and tracking the migratory patterns of the caribou over the course of a decade.

6 YEARS AGO (2015): Most local hunters, guide outfitters and the organizations that represented them were unhappy with the provincial government’s Wildlife Allocation Policy (WAP). This unhappiness began in December of 2015 when then-minister Steve Thomson took 168 animal permits from the Limited Entry Hunt draws and put them in the guide-outfitters allocation pool. Following the outcry, 101 of these permits were returned to the LEH but this decision left neither the hunters nor guide outfitters happy.

3 YEARS AGO (2018): Ryan’s Squad took first place at the Ryan Laron Snowball tournament. Taking place at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 six teams participated from all over the province from as far away as Prince George. Roughly 90 participants had fun honouring the memory of the tournament’s namesake Ryan Larson. Even though they moved venues from the Interlakes to 100 Mile House, Barry Larson, one of the organizers whose team ended up winning, said everything went smoothly.

