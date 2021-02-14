From the Free Press Archives

Free Press Archives

The risks of frostbite and hypothermia led to the cancellation of the 1989 Cariboo Marathon.

32 YEARS AGO (1989): The risks of frostbite and hypothermia were too high, resulting in the cancellation of the 1989 Cariboo Marathon. Meant to be the 12th annual outing for this ski event, organizers had to bow to the weather after balmy conditions turned the snow to slush and then a frigid Arctic front froze everything to sub-zero temperatures. Organizers hoped to still host the event by reducing the marathon from 50 km to 35 km but a reported warming trend in the weather failed to manifest in time. By the time the weather warmed up, it was too late.

16 YEARS AGO (2005): Jean Cornet was mystified as to why she was named 100 Mile’s Citizen of the Year for 2004. Cornet said she feels like she’s received far more support from the community than she’s ever given it. Although she didn’t see why she should be honoured, a number of people in the community said her volunteering had helped people and it was high time that she was recognized for it. “She serves in a humble capacity and never seeks acclaim,” one of those who nominated her, Sharon Schuit, said.

8 YEARS AGO (2013): The 100 Mile Water Park Committee members were pleased to receive the endorsement of the District of 100 Mile House for its $300,000 project. Opening the discussion, Coun. Bill Hadden said he believed a waterpark was exactly the type of project the district should be pursuing for Centennial Park. Concerns were raised about the cost, however, and the committee was asked at looking at designs other than the clover-leaf children’s water park they had been using as a template.

4 YEARS AGO (2017): After being hospitalized following a ruptured brain aneurysm, 100 Mile House Wranglers defenceman Brevin Gervais woke up from his coma. Gervais, then 17, had complained about a headache after hockey practice on Jan. 26 before later falling unconscious and being rushed to the Royal Inland Hospital where he underwent nine hours of brain surgery. While the Wranglers initially struggled due to the loss of Gervais, the tight-knit team was able to rally and were greatly inspired by the news that he had pulled through.

Bingo bell hunt set for 100 Mile Nordic ski trails

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the South Cariboo will be holding a ‘Bingo bell hunt’ at the 99 Mile Nordic ski trails from Feb. 15 to the end of March. (Photo submitted).
Bingo bell hunt set for 100 Mile Nordic ski trails

Winter is here: the perfect time for a Bingo bell hunt.

File
Men plead guilty, fined, for moose kill

Men fined $7,500 and prohibited from hunting for two years.

Dustin Bentall, musician and leatherworker, has chosen to make the town of Clinton his home due to a deeply felt connection to the community. (Stasia Garraway photo)
Clinton strikes a chord with Dustin Bentall

He was raised in the city, but musician Dustin Bentall has found his roots in Clinton.

The Mica Mountain Rider’s trail grater. (Photo submitted)
Mica Mountain ‘the place to be’ for sledders

Mica riders have 98 members this year

South Green Lake Snowmobile Club members enjoy group rides Wednesdays and Sundays when weather and snow conditions allow.(Ron Tonts photo - submitted).
Green Lake Snowmobile Club seeks new members

The Green Lake Snowmobile Club (GLSC) is unique in British Columbia.

Ellen Yun loads Valentine’s Day gifts for her mom, sister and brother in-laws, nephew and her two children Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, outside a Chicago area grocery store. Yun said she had shopped for her husband earlier. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A bleak Valentine’s Day in 2021, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

People searching for ways to celebrate love amid heartache and isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

