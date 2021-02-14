From the Free Press Archives

32 YEARS AGO (1989): The risks of frostbite and hypothermia were too high, resulting in the cancellation of the 1989 Cariboo Marathon. Meant to be the 12th annual outing for this ski event, organizers had to bow to the weather after balmy conditions turned the snow to slush and then a frigid Arctic front froze everything to sub-zero temperatures. Organizers hoped to still host the event by reducing the marathon from 50 km to 35 km but a reported warming trend in the weather failed to manifest in time. By the time the weather warmed up, it was too late.

16 YEARS AGO (2005): Jean Cornet was mystified as to why she was named 100 Mile’s Citizen of the Year for 2004. Cornet said she feels like she’s received far more support from the community than she’s ever given it. Although she didn’t see why she should be honoured, a number of people in the community said her volunteering had helped people and it was high time that she was recognized for it. “She serves in a humble capacity and never seeks acclaim,” one of those who nominated her, Sharon Schuit, said.

8 YEARS AGO (2013): The 100 Mile Water Park Committee members were pleased to receive the endorsement of the District of 100 Mile House for its $300,000 project. Opening the discussion, Coun. Bill Hadden said he believed a waterpark was exactly the type of project the district should be pursuing for Centennial Park. Concerns were raised about the cost, however, and the committee was asked at looking at designs other than the clover-leaf children’s water park they had been using as a template.

4 YEARS AGO (2017): After being hospitalized following a ruptured brain aneurysm, 100 Mile House Wranglers defenceman Brevin Gervais woke up from his coma. Gervais, then 17, had complained about a headache after hockey practice on Jan. 26 before later falling unconscious and being rushed to the Royal Inland Hospital where he underwent nine hours of brain surgery. While the Wranglers initially struggled due to the loss of Gervais, the tight-knit team was able to rally and were greatly inspired by the news that he had pulled through.

100 Mile House