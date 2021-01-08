Free Press Archives

From the Free Press Archives

20 YEARS AGO (2001):

The Mica Mountain Riders Association hoped to rally locals’ support to prevent the closure of a popular riding area following the Mountain Cariboo Strategy for the Cariboo Chilcotin Land Use Plan. This report, issued by the Ministry of Environment Lands and Parks, identified areas around Mica Mountain, Deception Mountain and Crooked Lake as being “highly sensitive” areas for Mountain Caribou habitat and recommended the curtailing or full suspension of snowmobile, helicopter and ATV activity in these areas.

15 YEARS AGO (2006):

Residents of School District 27’s Zone 2 found themselves called on to vote for their trustee for the second time in as many months after the first vote’s results were thrown out by the Supreme Court of B.C. This came after incumbent Debra Ostrander won the election by only one vote and it was later discovered one ineligible voter had cast a ballot. Both Ostrander and her opponent Peter Penner indicated they’d run again, with Ostrander serving as trustee until the election could be re-held.

10 YEARS AGO (2011):

The 108 Resort proved to emulate the Phoenix in 2010 as it quite literally rose from the ashes after an incident of suspected arson. On Jan.24, 2010, the 108 Mile Resort and Convention Centre was reduced to charred rubble just before 6 a.m. as firefighters from the 108 Mile Ranch Volunteer Fire Department and 100 Mile House Fire and Rescue tried to save it. The convention centre, pro-shop and restaurant were all lost and many feared that would be the end of the resort. In May 2010, however, Theo Wiering, owner of Canada’s Log People, announced he’d purchased the property for Bev and Jeff Kendy to manage.

5 YEARS AGO (2016):

South Green Lake Firefighters spent the last day of 2015 battling a blaze that engulfed a cabin at 950 Green Lake South Rd. While they were unable to save the structure, fire chief Peter McKie said their two pumper trucks, one tender truck and his 13 firefighters worked to douse the blaze. The lone occupant of the building made it out of the building safely with the family dog and some personal effects and was thankful the department was able to save the outbuildings on the property.

100 Mile House

Most Read