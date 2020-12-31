From the Free Press archives

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Local 100 Mile fly fishermen came together to build a fence to make sure the surf and turf didn’t mix anymore. The fence was built on Little Bridge Creek to keep cattle from trampling through the creek and scaring off the fish. The group, known as the Cariboo Chilcotin Fish Enhancement Society, received $30,000 from Fisheries Renewal B.C. to build 2.7 kilometres of fence along the creek. One of the leading members of this effort was Roger Packham. The fencing will keep the cows a minimum of five feet from the waterway.

16 YEARS AGO (2004): A PSO graduate working as a news anchor in Los Angeles honoured her mentor and former teacher Joe Lewis with a memorial scholarship. Michaela Pereira nee Thomson said that Lewis, as both a teacher and principal, was instrumental in a turning point of her life. Lewis encouraged her to throw her name in the hat for the 1988 Rotary Club foreign exchange program, which was accepted and said changed her life. In 2004, she went on to found the Joe Lewis Emergency Fund for International Students as a perpetual fund for PSO.

8 YEARS AGO (2012): 100 Mile Ranch manager Greg Messner was fed up with people ATVing on ranch property and decided to do something about it. Messner set up a camera and caught two people opening a gate with a no trespassing sign and driving off without closing it. This led to hundreds of cattle then wandering out into the busy Canim Hendrix Lake Road. A string of such incidents throughout the area was letting cattle loose and endangering local motorists. “We’d hope that if they don’t have the decency to not trespass, they’d at least have the decency to close the gate,” Messner said.

4 YEARS AGO (2016): The Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail (GRST) got one step closer to completion with the opening of a new bridge over Moffat Creek near Horsefly. The construction of the bridge and adjoining trail cost $160,000 provided by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations in partnership with the BC Snowmobile Federation, National Trails Coalition, Northern Development Initiative Trust, Cariboo-Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition, New Pathway to Gold Society, 100 Mile Snowmobile Club, Canim Lake Truck Association, Cariboo Regional District and the District of 100 Mile House.

