From the Free Press archives

Green Lake resident Morley McGill wins ‘Snowmobiler of the Year’ award.

37 YEARS AGO (1983)

Green Lake resident Morley McGill was named the first-ever winner of the B.C. Snow Vehicle Association’s Snowmobiler of the Year Award. The board of directors felt McGill “stood out so dramatically among the many hundreds of hard-working snowmobilers” and they unanimously agreed to honour McGill. He was recognized for his work behind the scenes for projects such as Snowarama, building club facilities, marking trails and putting on family fun days. One of McGill’s greatest accomplishments was developing a snowmobile corridor.

23 YEARS AGO (1997)

A lack of snow meant the Mt. Timothy ski hill was off to a rocky start. The ski hill delayed its opening until Dec. 20, as long as the weather cooperates. “We’re desperate to open but we don’t want people skiing on rocks,” said Mt. Timothy Ski Society president Jim Fraser. He said the lack of snow and being ‘dumped’ by the FRBC could have a major impact on the hill as “the first two weeks of opening are usually our best income time. And last year we were shut down because of cold weather. We didn’t need this.”

8 YEARS AGO (2012)

The Lac La Hache Tomahawks added another loss to a six-game slump that dragged them from top spot and kept them in second place in the Eastern division of the Central Interior Hockey League. Their latest defeat came on home ice against the first-place Williams Lake Stampeders, who skated to a 9-6 victory. Prior to their losing streak, the Tomahawk expectations were high for the season. The losses meant they’ve had to learn a lot about humility, Hawks coach Al Navrot said.

5 YEARS AGO (2015)

100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall started the Dec. 8 council meeting by clearing the air regarding rumours that the District and Cariboo Regional District are looking into bringing Syrian refugees to the area, saying they have been receiving e-mails suggesting it. “In our small community, how would we ever be able to take in 2,000 refugees? As a council, we’ve even been questioned about us taking over the junior high school to bring the refugees in. It couldn’t be any further from the truth.”

Just Posted

