From the Free Press Archives

Explosion rocked the Ainsworth OSB plant in 100 Mile House.

5 YEARS AGO (2015): Community leaders from 100 Mile House visited Neighbourhood Learning Centres in Revelstoke for ideas on how to make the most of education facilities, ahead of replacing 100 Mile House Elementary School, if funding for the project became available. When Revelstoke replaced its elementary school and high school, the school district worked with the local and provincial government on the ‘Neighbourhoods of Learning Program’ which integrated regular school and community programs together within existing school facilities, to maximize the use of space. In February 2015, SD27 passed a motion to construct a new elementary school on the site.

10 YEARS AGO (2010): No one was injured when an explosion rocked the Ainsworth OSB plant in 100 Mile House in the early hours of Nov. 10. Bruce Gibson, Ainsworth’s business development manager, noted the plant had not been operating at the time of the explosion as it was being shut down in preparation for some scheduled preventative maintenance. Crews had been gathering to prepare to go to their designated maintenance areas when the explosion occurred, which ensured everyone who came to work made it home that night. 100 Mile House Fire Rescue Chief Darrel Blades said based on the investigation, the explosion created a fireball and shook the surrounding area.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The 100 Mile House Junior Open Chess Tournament took place on Nov. 5, the first Chess Federation of Canada junior-rated tournament in the area. Junior B.C. memberships were collected and games were conducted with chess clocks at the fastest federation rated time control allowed (one hour for all moves). Organized by Alex Zamorano players came from the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Chess Club and Mile 108 Elementary School Chess Club. “The event ran smoothly, no brain short circuits were reported, and no tears were observed,” Zamorano said.

40 YEARS AGO (1980): The seizure of a coffee pot at Hendrix Lake that belonged to members of the local United Steelworkers of America resulted in 150 men walking off the job at Noranda Mines on strike. Miners walked off the job locally at 8 a.m. Nov. 4 while a list of 29 complaints was delivered to the company. Local union president John Allain said the coffee pot being seized was not the cause of the strike but simply “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

