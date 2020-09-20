From the Free Press Archives

60 YEARS AGO (1960) A family of four was left homeless when a fire destroyed a small house on Canim Lake Road. The blaze, of unknown origin, broke out around 10:30 p.m. when Mr. and Mrs. Hugh McDonald and their two children were absent. Mr. McDonald had driven his wife, daughter Colleen and the baby, eight months, to the home of a neighbour where they were visiting while he and a friend rounded up some sheep. A passing motorist notified a neighbour about the fire. The neighbour and Mr. McDonald rushed to the fire scene but by the time they got there the roof was a mass of flames and it was impossible to save any contents in the home.

34 YEARS AGO (1986) The citizens of 100 Mile celebrated their beautified downtown core as dignitaries from around the Cariboo, plus a crowd of more than 200, gathered under sunny skies at Community Place for the official ribbon-cutting ceremonies. To top it off, Expo president Jim Pattison made a brief guest appearance, temporarily disguising himself as a member of the South Cariboo Marching Kazoo Band. Pattison had been vacationing at the 108 Mile Resort when he was invited by Mayor Ross Marks to participate in the event.

15 YEARS AGO (2005) 100 Mile Fire Rescue was once again operational despite a devastating fire at the fire hall on Horse Lake Road that destroyed a half-million-dollar pumper truck. 100 Mile firefighters had just returned to their homes after an evening fire practice and call-out to the Lodge Retreat and Conference Centre for an alarm caused by cooking smoke. While 100 Mile members attacked the fire, the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist.

7 YEARS AGO) (2013) Much to the chagrin of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Teachers’ Association and the Parent Advisory Council, the portable at 108 Mile Elementary School was dismantled and moved to Nesika Elementary in Williams Lake. CCTA president Murray Helmer said moving the portable would be a huge disruption for the 200-plus students at the school because it had been used for band, art and First Nations cultural study classes. The portable was moved to Williams Lake to house an alternate elementary program for students who have to be removed for one reason or another from the regular classroom setting.

Most Read