from the free press archives

60 YEARS AGO (1960) A fire of unknown origin destroyed the remainder of the historic “Pig and Whistle” in Clinton. The two-storey log building was where Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Smith stayed after walking from Port Douglas at the head of Harrison Lake with their worldly goods packed on the backs of donkeys in 1860. The Smiths bought and lived in the house until the Clinton Hotel (47 Mile House) was completed in January 1861. The old house was sold to another settler and became known as the “Pig and Whistle.” Most of the house was destroyed by fire two years earlier.

31 YEARS AGO (1989) 100 Mile reaped some of the benefits of a new $5 million provincial forestry program involving joint funding with local industries and government. The village, Ainsworth Lumber, Weldwood of Canada and the Ministry of Forests jointly signed a $100,000 community forestry program, which was expected to create 750 short-term jobs or 400 “man-days” of work. It was the first in the history of the village to officially work as a team in a silviculture venture with the parties involved.

18YEARS AGO (2002) The first piece of sod was turned next to the 100 Mile Curling Rink for the new 36,000-sq.ft multi-purpose recreation centre. South Cariboo Committee members Al Richmond, Donna Barnett and Art Dumaresq joined Cariboo Regional District Chair Greg Sehn with hard hats and shovels for the groundbreaking. “It will open doors to economic, social, and cultural activities, such as community events, trade shows, conventions, concerts and a vast array of public performances,” Sehn said at the time.

3 YEARS AGO (2017) Two local heroes – Maremma sheepdogs Sophie and Tad, were recognized for staying behind in the fire zone at 105 Mile during the Gustafsen fire. The dogs, which belonged to Lynn and Lorne Landry, stayed behind with the sheep when the Landrys had to evacuate their home on Abel Lake Road on July 6. When they returned on July 24, the dogs and all but one of their ewes were waiting for them. The Landry’s house was also spared.

