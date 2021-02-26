100 Mile Archives

From the Archives: South Cariboo horse owners guilty of starving horses.

Marianne Hinnek and Robert Richards sentenced to probation and banned from owning animals.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): A pair of South Cariboo horse owners, Marianne Hinnek and Robert Richards, were sentenced to probation, community service and banned from owning animals after being found guilty of starving two horses.The horses, Jet and Doc, were severely underfed with their bones clearly showing through their hides. Doc died in 1999 while Jet was saved and nursed back to health by local horse expert Vicki Shirran. Using a weight tape she determined Jet weighed around 782 pounds when it should have weighed between 1,150- 1,200 pounds.

15 YEARS AGO (2006): Union representatives objected to being “left out” of the Cariboo Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition (CCBAC) board and their future plans to mitigate life after the pine beetle infestation. The United Steel Workers of America, who had members working in the forest sector, pointed out that local governments, First Nations, environmentalists and forest companies were on the board but no workers were represented.Norman Rivard, chairman of the Steelworkers IWA council, said it was essential workers and their families were involved.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Cunningham Family of 70 Mile House, after more than 100 years of being active in the B.C. ranching community, got the news they would be inducted into the B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame. The family put down routes in the South Cariboo in 1891 when Jack Cunningham built a thriving roadhouse and ranch near Loch Lomond. Ever since his five generations of his descendants have remained on the property as working cowboys. Upon hearing of the induction, Jack’s grandson Bill said he felt it honoured his grandparents, parents and siblings.

5 YEARS AGO (2016): Wylon Hall, 14, was all set to compete in the U60 Judo league at the 2016 B.C. Winter Games. Hall was joined by his sensei Ian Briggs both of whom trained at the Kokoro Judo Club. It was Hall’s sister, Paige Hall, who first got him interested in Judo in 2011 when she competed in two B.C. Winter Games. While the two siblings never sparred together, he said she used to help him train at home. A blue belt at the time, Hall said his speed and commitment, along with his ability to get aggressive when appropriate, would make the games “a really fun experience.”

Just Posted

Avalanche Canada has issued a special avalanche warning for the Cariboo Mountains effective through the weekend. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avalanche Canada special avalanche warning includes Cariboo Mountains

The warning is in effect through the weekend

Charlie Larson’s colour poster tied for second place. (Photos submitted).
We have a winner – or seven – in Remembrance Day poster contests

Students compete in the Royal Canadian Legion competition in 100 Mile House.

100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to an early morning fire at 93 Mile Thursday, Feb. 25. No one was injured. (Kelly Sinoski photo -100 Mile Free Press).
UPDATED: Police discover commercial cannabis grow operation at 93 Mile home

Discovery made after early morning chimney fire

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen. (Patrick Davies photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
100 Mile RCMP investigate theft at airport hangar, 88 other incidents

Incident is one of 89 calls attended by police from Feb. 17 to 23.

The Canim Lake Band’s new housing project is nearing completion and should be ready in time for the spring. (Photo submitted)
Canim Lake Band’s new ‘tiny homes’ slated for completion this summer

Construction of four 500-sq.ft ‘tiny homes’ and one three-bedroom house began in August 2020.

Site C will go ahead, one year later and $5.3 billion more, the NDP announced Feb 26. (BC Hydro image)
B.C. to go ahead with Site C dam, with new $16B budget and delayed to 2025

Reviews recommend more oversight, beefed up foundation stability work

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman in Burnaby this past April. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April

32-year-old Hayun Song is accused of causing bodily harm to an 84-year-old using her walker

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to view the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Death threats mount against Dr. Bonnie Henry, sparking condemnation from Horgan, Dix

Henry has become a staple on televisions in homes across British Columbia since January 2020

Bryan Adams with his mom, Jane Adams Clark, at Lions Gate Hospital. (Bryan Adams)
Bryan Adams gives shout out to North Shore hospital

The singer’s mom was in Lions Gate Hospital for care

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on signed bottles of Ryan Reynolds’ new gin at B.C. liquor stores this summer. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)
Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin autographed and coming to B.C. stores

This summer 100 bottles will be available to the public for purchase across five B.C. liquor stores

An official investigation will be launched after VPD officers were recorded posing near a dead body at Third Beach on Wednesday morning, Feb. 24. (Screen grab/Zachary Ratcliff)
VIDEO: Vancouver officers under review for allegedly laughing, taking pictures next to dead body

Two officers were caught on video by a local beachgoer Wednesday morning in Stanley Park

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
‘Stay local’: Dr. Henry shoots down spring break travel for British Columbians

B.C. is reportedly working with other provincial governments to determine March break policies

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nations Health Authority

Vaccinations continuing for B.C. First Nations amid shortages

(Delta Police Department photo)
B.C. youth calls 911 after accruing $7K in online gaming charges

‘Police spoke with the student about appropriate times to call 911’

