From the Archives: South Cariboo horse owners guilty of starving horses.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): A pair of South Cariboo horse owners, Marianne Hinnek and Robert Richards, were sentenced to probation, community service and banned from owning animals after being found guilty of starving two horses.The horses, Jet and Doc, were severely underfed with their bones clearly showing through their hides. Doc died in 1999 while Jet was saved and nursed back to health by local horse expert Vicki Shirran. Using a weight tape she determined Jet weighed around 782 pounds when it should have weighed between 1,150- 1,200 pounds.

15 YEARS AGO (2006): Union representatives objected to being “left out” of the Cariboo Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition (CCBAC) board and their future plans to mitigate life after the pine beetle infestation. The United Steel Workers of America, who had members working in the forest sector, pointed out that local governments, First Nations, environmentalists and forest companies were on the board but no workers were represented.Norman Rivard, chairman of the Steelworkers IWA council, said it was essential workers and their families were involved.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Cunningham Family of 70 Mile House, after more than 100 years of being active in the B.C. ranching community, got the news they would be inducted into the B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame. The family put down routes in the South Cariboo in 1891 when Jack Cunningham built a thriving roadhouse and ranch near Loch Lomond. Ever since his five generations of his descendants have remained on the property as working cowboys. Upon hearing of the induction, Jack’s grandson Bill said he felt it honoured his grandparents, parents and siblings.

5 YEARS AGO (2016): Wylon Hall, 14, was all set to compete in the U60 Judo league at the 2016 B.C. Winter Games. Hall was joined by his sensei Ian Briggs both of whom trained at the Kokoro Judo Club. It was Hall’s sister, Paige Hall, who first got him interested in Judo in 2011 when she competed in two B.C. Winter Games. While the two siblings never sparred together, he said she used to help him train at home. A blue belt at the time, Hall said his speed and commitment, along with his ability to get aggressive when appropriate, would make the games “a really fun experience.”

100 Mile House