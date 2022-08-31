From the Archives of the Free Press

59 YEARS AGO (1963): Bud Palmer returned to action in the ring at the 100 Mile Community Hall. Palmer, who suffered a broken hand months prior, followed by a broken knee, was set to battle Torky Larson of Prince George as a warm-up to entering the Canadian finals in Edmonton at the end of September. Also getting ready for finals was his brother, Gerry Palmer, and 100 Mile’s Hugh Lindsay, who would tackle the same opponent he defeated in Edmonton when he took the Golden Gloves title there. A number of Lac La Hache fighters would also be included in the card for the 100 Mile boxing show.

36 YEARS AGO (1986): 29-year-old Rick Hansen set out on a 13,000 km journey that wouldn’t be completed until next spring. During Hansen’s historical wheelchair ride he rolled his way around the world, over 28,000 km in 33 countries, since he left Vancouver on March 21, 1985. His Man in Motion tour raised money for spinal cord research, and Hansen was central to a massive promotional campaign on behalf of all people with disabilities. His message was that people with disabilities are often limited by society’s attitudes toward them.

31 YEARS AGO (1991): Four tourists from Singapore had their passports, airline tickets and money stolen while at a campsite in Ashcroft, but those items were recovered after a high-speed police chase along Horse Lake Road. Two police vehicles gave chase, with speeds reaching as high as 140 km/hr. Officers discovered the vehicle, an older Plymouth driven by an 18-year-old man from Manitoba, had stolen licence plates issued in Saskatchewan. A 15-year-old juvenile boy from Hazelton and a 14-year-old runaway girl from Glenboro, Man., were passengers in the vehicle.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): British Columbia politicians gathered in 108 Mile Ranch to take another step to save the Cariboo Prospector passenger rail service. The topic of discussion was both rail freight and passenger service along BC Rail’s northern route. The Prospector was scheduled to cease operation in October as BC Rail considered the service a financial loss, but politicians and tourism operators along the affected area between North Vancouver and Prince George continued to lobby to keep the service.