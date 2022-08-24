From the Archives of the Free Press

40 YEARS AGO (1982): An American was fined $200 after leaving explosives unattended in a parked vehicle in 100 Mile House. James Stevenson of Tenino, Wash., was convicted of leaving 11,700 pounds of explosives parked in front of Smitty’s Restaurant on June 23. Another man from the same town, David Wiggins, was with Stevenson at the time and was also summoned to court in 100 Mile House. Wiggins failed to turn up and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the RCMP.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): 100 Mile House car dealerships refused to adopt “no dicker stickers.” Lake City Ford manager Dave White said displaying a no dicker sticker, otherwise known as the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, wasn’t beneficial to the consumer. White said haggling made the price of the car more flexible and could increase or decrease based on the market. Fred Burnie, at 100 Mile Garage, said he tried a similar program for a few weeks but found it didn’t affect his sales.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Centennial Park was flooded after an unknown individual opened up a fire hydrant. 100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Ted Shields said 113,000 gallons of water was drained out of the system before the department was able to close the fire hydrant. Shields said this was no mere prank and had dangerously depleted the fire department’s water reserves. In comparison, he said, the largest truck in the department’s fleet can hold 1,000 gallons of water.

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett was credited with saving the fish of Higgins Lake. In a cost-cutting effort, the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations had removed the lake’s aerator. Higgins Lake residents were concerned that without the oxygen provided by the device, the fish would die off en masse once the lake froze in the winter. Barnett convinced the ministry to return the aerator and pledged to prevent other local lakes from losing their aerators.

100 Mile House