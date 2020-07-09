From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

40 YEARS AGO (1980): Local sawmill operators commented that the lumber export market had improved but that it was still not what it should be. Ainsworth Lumber spokesman Ken Stewart said the situation “is not bad price wise” and two by four studs were trading at about $180 a 1,000 board feet. “The price is better than it has been,” Stewart said, adding the price for length studs had also improved. However, prices were not as good as they could be and Stewart said local mills “will have to struggle through the rest of this calendar year.”

35 YEARS AGO (1985): A law passed the previous month in the provincial legislature opened the door to mining in a 280-hectare area of Wells Gray Park but it was being met with stiff opposition from environmental and park groups. The government’s move was in response to a recent Supreme Court order that the province either compensate holders of mineral claims that predated the creation of Class A provincial parks or allow mining to proceed. Clearwater resident Frank Ritcey was concerned that the move would set a dangerous precedent.

30 YEARS AGO (1990): Heavy rains made light the work of local forest firefighters. A total of 21 fires had been reported to the local Forest Service since the opening of the fire season, said spokesman Ian Delisle. The largest, which destroyed three hectares in April, was in the Clinton area. The remainder were spot fires caused by lighting and by people. For the past six weeks, no new fires had been reported. The total fires for the Cariboo region was 101 which burned a total of 1,326 hectares. “The fire hazard is still low.”

22 YEARS AGO (1998): An American bull rider at the Interlakes Rodeo was lucky to leave alive after being stomped by a bull, said rodeo officials and first-aid attendants. Jody Johnson of Idaho came out of the chute during the Sunday afternoon event when he fell, landing on his back and was stepped on twice by the bull, injuring his shoulder, the left side of his chest and grazing his forehead. “The vest was what saved him,” said first-aid attendant Clark Connaty. The “flak jackets” rodeo riders were required to wear were the same kevlar material worn as protective vests by police.

12 YEARS AGO (2008): Expectant parents wouldn’t be delivering babies in 100 Mile House but health services administrator Allison Ruault said arrangements had been made to cover all kinds of scenarios. “There are checks and balances along the way to ensure the safety of both mother and baby,” she said. Ruault said for normal, low-risk deliveries a physician in Williams Lake would get a referral from the 100 Mile physician and a physician would be assigned to her. At 38 weeks, when women usually have weekly doctor visits, care would be transferred to Williams Lake.

