From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

36 YEARS AGO (1984): A village council decision as to whether 100 Mile House should be declared a nuclear-weapons-free zone was postponed to a later meeting. Council was urged to pass such a resolution by members of the 100 Mile House and District Coalition for Nuclear Disarmament. Because Mayor Ross Marks and Ald. Dave MacIntyre were absent, Ald. Carol Pitkin suggested a decision be postponed until all members of the council could discuss the issue.

31 YEARS AGO (1989): A bankruptcy sale at Esket Wood Products almost guaranteed that the 40 former employees would receive nothing of the $130,000 owed them in back wages, according to Employment Standard Branch official Gerry Omstead. “Things were looking pretty good until the mill went bankrupt. When that happens, the creditors are realigned in position of priority. The workers are about fourth in line.” Over 350 people turned out for the auction at the former Starline Mill at Lac la Hache.

22 YEARS AGO (1998): The Cariboo Library Network had a new policy affecting patrons who used library internet stations to access pornography. The policy, introduced the previous month, said the network “reserves the right to deny the use of its internet terminals to users who access sites offering materials such as pornographic pictures, which are likely to be offensive to other patrons in the library.” Staff had been told several times about pornographic materials called up on the screen that bothered other library users.

11 YEARS AGO (2009): Dick Munro was flying Wayne Walker’s de Havilland Beaver plane from Bear Lake to Sheridan Lake with two passengers on board. Munro landed on Sheridan Lake and hit a submerged log. “All hell broke loose,” said Munro. It created a hole in one of the floats. The force of the water surging in swung the plane sideways and the float struts broke off. The three people on board, none injured, were able to exit through the rear door, swim about six feet and pull themselves up onto the wings.

8 YEARS AGO (2012): The Green Lake Snowmobile Club was pursuing the development of a legal road crossing across Highway 97 at 70 Mile House. Club president Peter McKie wrote a letter to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure asking it to consider the club’s proposal and the two options presented. McKie said his club wanted an underpass or safe and legal surface crossing at 70 Mile hub for snowmobiles, ATVs, cycling and walking to connect the multi-use trails west of the highway to the Green Lake trail system.

