From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

39 YEARS AGO (1981): RCMP and Search and Rescue co-ordinator John Delves was about ready to call a full-scale search when three 100 Mile House children who had been missing and last seen at 4 p.m. the previous evening, turned up at a ski cabin northeast of 100 Mile. The three, aged eight, nine and ten, had apparently gone on a walk after leaving Centennial Park. When darkness neared, they decided to stay out overnight at a log cabin used by skiers along the Red Coach Inn cross country ski trails. Tired and frightened they were kept awake most of the night by the howling of coyotes.

34 YEARS AGO (1986): Cariboo MLA Alex Fraser said that he felt very sad following Premier Bill Bennet’s resignation. “I’m very sad to see him go. He will go down in history as probably one of the best premiers we’ve had. I’ll certainly miss him, as will all his colleagues.” Fraser said Bennet “wanted to leave one winning note. He could have won now if he’d called an election but he didn’t want to call one in the midst of Expo, contrary to gossip.” In 100 Mile, local Social Credit president Pat Reid said he was “shocked but not surprised” by the announcement.

24 YEARS AGO (1996): The Cariboo South seat was one of the last decided in the provincial election with NDP incumbent David Zirnhelt pulling off an incredibly narrow victory. With two small polls yet to report, at 11 p.m., Zirnhelt was leading by 288 voted. “They can’t beat us now!” Zirnhelt exclaimed. Results at the time gave Zirnhelt 6,076 votes; Liberal Dave Worthy 5,788; Reform’s Jon Wolbers 2,532 and the Green’s Don Rennie 248. The vote seesawed back and forth all night between the NDP and Liberals. “It’s been pretty hectic tonight,” said returning officer Jim Dunsmuir.

18 YEARS AGO (2002): The Buffalo Creek Elementary School Parent Advisory Committee predicted its school was next on the extinction list. Corresponding Secretary Kate Regan said they would not go down without a fight. “We’re convinced that it’s only a matter of time before they close Buffalo Creek,” said Regan. “We realize the target has shifted from Forest Grove to us.” School District 27 chair Pete Penner did not negate the assumption. “She’s pretty smart to figure that out,” he said. “We didn’t come out and say it, but they know what the board has to do.

11 YEARS AGO (2009): The provincial government granted the New Pathways to Gold Society $2 million for four different Heritage Trails projects, including mapping, cataloguing and restoring sections of the old Cariboo Waggon Road, portions of which could still be seen. Gord Rattray, society spokesperson, said that the money is just a beginning and that they would try to leverage the money with other funds that could be available through the Northern Development Initiative Trust, federal tourism grants and Community Trust, which was intended to help displaced forest workers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history