From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 YEARS AGO (1982): Cariboo MLA Alex Fraser announced that the Ministry of Health approved a $1.9 million budget for the administration of 100 Mile District General Hospital, and that no reduction in service was being contemplated by the local hospital board. “This fine hospital has no problem with their budget,” said Fraser. “They (the hospital board) have no complaints about funding, and no beds are being lost.” The MLA said that the 100 Mile hospital was typical of between 40 to 50 hospitals which were not cutting back on services.

32 YEARS AGO (1988): District forestry manager Ray Ostby called rumours that there was only enough timber in the area to keep mills running another seven years “absolute nonsense.” In an interview, Ostby said that the 100 Mile Timber Supply Area could sustain the then-current amount of logging for 100 years without any major changes in silviculture or harvesting techniques. “This figure of seven years is obvious nonsense,” said Ostby. “The message quite simply is that we’re in very good shape here.”

26 YEARS AGO (1994): In commemoration of Western Week, the mail was being picked up by a Pony Express rider and delivered to the post office. Rider Frenchy Baril was set to begin his circuit at the Coach House Square mailbox near Overwaitea and would continue to post boxes at the Tourism Info Centre and at Cariboo Mall before returning to the post office on Birch Avenue, said postal clerk Joan Konrad. The post office arranged for a Pony Express the prior year but scheduling didn’t permit any advance publicity.

17 YEARS AGO (2003): School District 27 secretary treasurer Leo Bacon said the district was surprised to learn it had to come up with $3 million in one school year. School districts across B.C. had been informed months ago by the provincial government that they would have to conform to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in 2004. The government was requiring that school districts put aside money for liabilities such as sick pay and severance packages. Bacon said the actual amount is still undetermined and that $3 million was a “worst-case” scenario.

6 YEARS AGO (2014): The arrangement agreement between Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd. and United States lumber giant Louisiana Pacific was mutually terminated on May 14. The two companies had entered the agreement on Sept. 2013 with the understanding a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lousiana Pacific would purchase all of Ainsworth’s outstanding shares for $1.1 million. After months of effort, it became apparent that the deal wouldn’t go through without selling off subsidiary business interests or investments that were significantly beyond those contemplated by the companies.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.